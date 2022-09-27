Telegram of condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

TAJIKISTAN, September 27 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, which reads:

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

With a feeling of deep sadness, I perceived the tragic news of the inhuman act of an armed attack on one of the schools in the city of Izhevsk, which resulted in the death and serious injury of dozens of children and adult citizens of the Russian Federation.

I express to you, the families and friends of the victims, our sincere condolences and words of sympathy. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery."