Temporary closure of Pottawattamie County Road M-47 scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 a.m.

ATLANTIC, Iowa – Sept. 28, 2022 – An Iowa Interstate Railroad project to rebuild the at-grade crossing on Pottawattamie County Road M-47 south of Walnut will require closing the roadway to motorists from 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 until Wednesday morning Oct. 5, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.

Motorists will follow a marked detour route using Pottawattamie County Road G-30/Mahogany Road, U.S. 59, and Iowa 83 through Avoca (see map).

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: Scott Suhr at 712-243-7627 or scott.suhr@iowadot.us