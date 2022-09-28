Interstate 10 closed in both directions between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) Sept. 30 - Oct. 3 

PHOENIX-The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to allow extra travel time and plan to use detours if their weekend plans include travel on Interstate 10 in the Southeast Valley this weekend. I-10 will be closed in both directions - but at different times - and numerous on- and off-ramps will be closed.

Westbound I-10 Closure

Westbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, as crews with the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project conduct Guadalupe Road bridge work. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed:

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard/Sundust Road, Chandler Boulevard, and Ray, Warner and Elliot roads.

The westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramps to westbound I-10.

The eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10.

Westbound I-10 detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the closure by using the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Note: When the westbound I-10 closure is lifted, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between Elliot and Baseline roads from 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3.

Eastbound I-10 Closure

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) from 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 for paving and Guadalupe Road bridge work also. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed:

The westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10.

The HOV ramps in both directions that connect I-10 and US 60.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at northbound 40th Street and Broadway, Baseline, Elliot, Warner and Ray roads.

The eastbound US 60 on- and off-ramps at Mill Avenue.

Eastbound I-10 detour: Use eastbound US 60 or eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. West Valley drivers can bypass the closure by using the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard.

Note: Eastbound I-0 will be narrowed to two lanes between Baseline and Warner Roads from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

To view images of the on-going construction work for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, visit the Flickr album here.

# # #

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.