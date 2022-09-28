Large numbers of additional artists from Asia, Europe and the USA come on board as October 1st, 2022 approaches

Fenix360 logo Let Me Help "Children of the world" poster All-in-one app

A globally streamed 6 hour concert will be presented by Fenix360 and its subsidiary WOWtv for the “Let Me Help Inc.org Foundation for “Children of the World”

SINGAPORE, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 1st, 2022 6pm to 12 AM EST, A globally streamed 6 hour concert will be proudly presented by Fenix360 and it’s subsidiary WOWtv for the “Let Me Help Inc.org Foundation (a 501c3 charity) for “Children of the World”.

Join Fenix360 and the “Let Me Help” foundation on October 1, 2022 for charity partners, “Creative Visions”, “Chords2Cure.TV”, “Share & Care Foundation”, “Kids of Ukraine” and “Rock N Roll For Children” as they celebrate a rockstar benefit in support of “The Children of The World”, a Globally Live-streamed Concert. The concert features some of the biggest legends and icons of the music and entertainment industry. The concert is presented by FENIX360 and its subsidiary WOW TV and will be hosted by influencer and philanthropist, John “SohoJohnny” Pasquale.

“This is a major humanitarian project to raise funds to aid the children of the world wherever they may be. There are always little angels everywhere. They are in quiet corners, they are in the shadows, and they are beautiful. Make room for the Angels, they will catch you unaware and fill your hearts in ways you can never imagine. They are our future…..” observed John “SohoJohnny” Pasquale.

“We are dedicated to supporting all types of artists and dramatically improving the range of revenue sources at their disposal and the associated percentages. When we can combine this with helping other very worthy causes like Children of the World, it is clearly a double bonus and we are thrilled to be presenting this amazing 6 hour livestream” said Allan Klepfisz, CEO of FENIX360.

The 6 hour livestream will involve appearances and performances from at least 79 acts, comprising superstars and young rising influencing acts, from at least 18 countries including most recently FENIX360 Artist Ambassadors & other artists from China, Singapore, & Indonesia.

ABOUT LET ME HELP, INC.

The Let Me Help Inc. foundation was created by John Pasquale during the pandemic after his mom passed from Covid. A native New Yorker, an entrepreneur and long-time philanthropist his mission is “to spread music, joy and illumination to the human soul while helping others.”

ABOUT FENIX 360

FENIX360 is a revolutionary, artist-centric social media platform that provides multiple ways for artists to significantly improve their income while providing users with a more engaging and fun experience. The Fenix360 ecosystem is powered by the FNX coin. Learn more on https://www.fenix360.net/

The link to the concert where ticket may be bought and donations made. On the evening just a one click to watch the show.

https://letmehelp.swigit.com/app/childrenofworld

The official website for Let Me Help, Inc may be found at

https://letmehelpinc.org/

