A Globally streamed 6 hour concert Proudly Presented by Fenix360 and its subsidiary WOWtv

A globally streamed 6 hour concert will be presented by Fenix360 and WOWtv for the “Let Me Help Inc.org Foundation for “Children of the World”

SINGAPORE, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 1st, 2022 6pm to 12 AM EST, A globally streamed 6 hour concert will be proudly presented by Fenix360 and WOWtv for the “Let Me Help Inc.org

Foundation (a 501c3 charity) for “Children of the World”.

Join Fenix360 and the “Let Me Help” foundation on October 1, 2022 for charity partners, “Creative Visions”, “Chords2Cure.TV”, “Share & Care Foundation”, “Kids of Ukraine” and “Rock N Roll For Children” as they celebrate a rockstar benefit in support of “The Children of The World”, a Globally Live-streamed Concert. The concert featuring some of the biggest legends and icons of the music and entertainment industry. The concert is presented by FENIX360 and WOW TV and will be hosted by influencer and philanthropist, John “SohoJohnny” Pasquale.

“This is a major humanitarian project to raise funds to aid the children of the world wherever they may be. There are always little angels everywhere. They are in quiet corners, they are in the shadows, and they are beautiful. Make room for the Angels, they will catch you unaware and fill your hearts in ways you can never imagine. They are our future…..” observed John “SohoJohnny” Pasquale.

Appearances and performances from over 60 acts, including both superstars and young rising influencing acts, from over 15 countries of the world including: Rick Wakeman, 10 Years After (UK), Debbie Gibson, Bonfire (Germany), Leland Sklar (James Taylor, Carole King), Kenny Aronoff (Bon Jovi), Tony Orlando, Janna Jamison, Tony Moore (Iron Maiden), John Lodge (Moody Blues), Colosseum, April Rose Gabrielli, Melba Moore, Jean Beauvoir, Kulick, Suzie Quatro, Rocky Kramer, Jon Davidson (YES), Renee Leavitt, Reckless in Vegas, Daisy Jopling, Lipstereo, Ray DeTone, David Osmond, Randy Edelman, Tony Hadley (Spandau Ballet), Will Crewdson (Adam Ant), Ten Years After, Robert Kool (Kool and the Gang), Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction) and a parade of others. More artists are being added daily.

FENIX360
FENIX.CASH LIMITED
hello@fenix.cash

