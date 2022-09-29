Givzey and iWave Partner to Deliver the Industry’s First AI-Enabled Give Now Pay Later (GNPL) Solution for Social Good
Givzey, iWave Partnership Makes iWave the Exclusive Data Partner for Givzey’s Give Now Pay Later Flexible Giving Solution
Givzey empowers donors to put their money where their values are. Together with iWave, we’re taking a groundbreaking step to create flexible giving solutions that empower philanthropists of all kinds.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey, the first AI-enabled financial technology company specifically focused on the Social Good sector, today announced its strategic partnership with iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence platform. Together, Givzey and iWave will use artificial intelligence (AI) to bring real-time donor scoring and other features to the industry’s first Give Now Pay Later (GNPL) fundraising solution to an individual donor’s needs.
— Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey
The partnership, a first-of-its-kind in fundraising, will involve iWave and Givzey working together to develop a roadmap of joint solutions that combine Givzey’s GNPL flexible giving solutions with iWave’s comprehensive wealth and philanthropic data. The first solution will be real-time donor scoring, which allows Givzey to offer donor advances for free, fully transparent, zero interest and without credit checks. The full iWave and Givzey roadmap centers on empowering donors of all kinds to support nonprofit organizations with impactful giving.
“Entire generations of donors have come of age in some sort of financial recession. Studies have shown that, as a result, households are more careful with discretionary spending – including philanthropic giving – than ever before. Givzey exists to empower donors to put their money where their values are through flexible giving solutions, like Give Now Pay Later,” said Adam Martel, founder and CEO of Givzey. “We are proud to partner with iWave. Together, we’re taking a groundbreaking step to create philanthropists of all kinds who are able to give to charitable organizations in ways we’ve never seen before.”
Givzey’s AI-enabled Give Now, Pay Later donation solution utilizes donor data to offer flexible giving options for donors, like GNPL. GNPL splits donations into four equal payments, for free, without credit checks and without hidden fees. With Givzey’s Give Now, Pay Later solution, nonprofits receive donations in full and upfront – immediate access to capital without the risk of unfulfilled pledges, which is where a lot of unnecessary capital is lost in the donation process.
iWave delivers the most in-depth wealth and philanthropic data and insights that enable nonprofit, education, and healthcare organizations to uncover donors with the greatest capacity, giving affinity, and inclination to donate. Harnessing the power of Givzey and iWave together will mean enabling nonprofits to ask donors for the right amount at the right time and providing a more flexible way for donors to give to causes they care about.
“This innovative partnership will not only spur nonprofits to raise more money, but also accelerate social impact by providing more individuals the power to support their favorite cause,” said Ross Beattie, iWave President and CEO. “We’re thrilled to work closely with Givzey to deliver another first-of-its-kind technology that will help nonprofits achieve significant improvements on fundraising outcomes and fuel their vision of creating a better world.”
About iWave
iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.
About Givzey
Givzey is a Boston-based, rapidly growing AI-enabled fintech company on a mission to revolutionize giving for donors and nonprofit organizations. Givzey’s “Give Now, Pay Later” donation platform increases the giving power for millions of donors by offering interest-free installment plans at nonprofit organizations. When donors apply, credit scores aren’t impacted, approval is instant, and the nonprofit receives its full donation upfront. Meanwhile, donors can split their gifts into four easy payments, turning gifts into subscriptions. This flexibility empowers donors to make the maximum impact that their budgets allow while nonprofits receive access to important funding immediately.
