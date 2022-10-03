President and CEO of International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Named Winner in 10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards
I feel so blessed to lead this organization whose staff and volunteers are dedicated to saving Jewish lives, in times of crisis and every day.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Yael Eckstein, The Fellowship’s president and CEO, a winner in the 10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards®. This recognition comes as a result of her role in spearheading the Fellowship’s swift response to the war in Ukraine.
— Yael Eckstein, President of IFCJ Canada
CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honouring CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and their management teams from organizations in every industry and of every size around the world. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices participated and their average scores and inputs determined the 2022 award winners. Yael Eckstein won in the category of Female CEO of the Year Global for leading The Fellowship’s quick and coordinated humanitarian response to the war in Ukraine.
The Fellowship is the leading nonprofit building bridges between Christians and Jews, blessing Israel and the Jewish people around the world with humanitarian care and lifesaving aid. In response to the crisis in Ukraine, The Fellowship’s Canadian arm, IFCJ Canada, played a significant role. Alone, IFCJ Canada was able to raise over $1.55 million USD ($2 million CAD) to provide critical humanitarian relief for persecuted populations, especially elderly Jewish people and orphaned children. Part of these funds have been dedicated to providing flights, as well as resettlement aid, to over 2,000 Ukrainian refugees who now live in Israel. Globally, the Fellowship has assisted a total of 80,000 displaced Ukrainians and refugees, helped over 4,100 find shelter in Israel, and delivered more than 100 tons of food and essentials to distressed Ukrainian families.
“I’m so honoured to receive this award,” Yael said. “I feel so blessed to lead this organization whose staff and volunteers are dedicated to saving Jewish lives, in times of crisis and every day. Our work simply wouldn’t be possible without our hundreds of thousands of supporters. Their generosity and compassion toward Jewish people in need never ceases to amaze me. As the tragedy in Ukraine unfolded, we turned to them for help – and their response was truly extraordinary.”
Petra Kooman
Graf-Martin Communications
+1 519-342-3703 ext. 106
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other