Leading TBI and Neurological Disorders Treatment Center Neurosolution to Open in Atlanta on October 3, 2022

ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, October 3, 2022, Clinical Director Dr. Ryan Cedermark will open the doors to the third Neurosolution Center in Atlanta, GA.

On a mission to dramatically improve the quality of life for every patient that walks through its doors, Neurosolution Center of Atlanta is committed to turning improbable into possible using the leading treatment systems in the world for traumatic brain injuries and neurological disorders.

Principals and leading experts in photobiomodulation and functional neurology, partners Dr. Brandon Crawford, Dr. Kyle Daigle, and Dr. Ryan Cedermark, specialize in traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries and helping those suffering from various other complex disorders to recover. In addition, the new location will specialize in handling stroke recovery, concussions, chronic regional pain syndrome, complex pain issues, vertigo, and neurobehavioral disorders.

With locations in Austin, TX., and Lake Charles, LA, Neurosolution is redefining healthcare and traumatic brain injury recovery using unique, non-invasive treatment methods and modalities that are the most innovative on the planet. As a result, Neurosolution patients are experiencing results like never before. This is reflected in the explosive growth in Austin and Lake Charles and why there is a need for additional locations.

Doors to the new Neurosolution ATL Center located at 3107 Clairmont Rd. N.E., Suite B Brookhaven, Georgia 30329, will open on Monday, October 3, 2022. For more information on the center, please visit https://www.neurosolutionatl.com/

ABOUT NEUROSOLUTION

Neurosolution is committed to unlocking the fullest healing potential possible for patients suffering from traumatic brain injuries and neurological disorders by discovering, developing, and delivering innovative therapeutics. This approach requires the right alchemy of cutting-edge technologies like advanced photobiomodulation delivery to promote regeneration, combined with brain co-activating techniques to unravel the complexities of brain injuries and other neurological disorders where recovery is thought impossible. The company’s products include proprietary frequency programmed light therapy laser devices, functional neurology methods, and supplements, along with programs to train doctors and caregivers.