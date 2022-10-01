WKLN changes name to MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc and acquires Advanced Licensing, LLC

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walker Lane Exploration, Inc has officially changed its name to MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (MSCH) with the state of Nevada and is on a quest to acquire a portfolio of small businesses, looking to expand nationally and help the masses leave the insecurity of employment for the greener grass of entrepreneurial endeavors. Newly appointed President, Larry Kozin explains, “we have seen the erosion of confidence between the haves and the have-nots on so many levels and MSCH helps small business owners and fledgling entrepreneurs join forces to fight the greed and corruption of corporate America.”

The first acquisition closed on August 31, 2022, with the purchase of Advanced Licensing, LLC (AL), a company owned through another entity by Larry Kozin and John Bellave, directors of MSCH. As a result of the acquisition, AL is now a wholly owned subsidiary of MSCH. AL appeals to the entrepreneurial spirit that’s alive and well worldwide and has a portfolio of companies that contract with AL for national or international expansion. CEO, John Bellave states, “our company tagline is we embrace changing people’s lives. We’re very fortunate that we have a strong portfolio of companies that have hired us to help them expand their brand or their company through licensing and high-level consulting.”

Licensing is an alternative to franchising without the exorbitant cost, red tape, and time that it takes to expand. Bellave goes on, “We’re always looking for that next company that is doing well in their local market but wants to expand nationally. A lot of times they just don’t know how to go about it. We take a client step-by-step through a simple but effective process to expand their business, without the outrageous costs and compliance regulations inherent in franchising or the perils and capital requirements of expanding internally.”

MSCH is searching for Main Street companies that are candidates for an acquisition without giving up control and operations of their business. Larry states, “there are many companies out there right now that want to be part of a bigger picture, a brighter future and we feel we can provide that.”

MSCH, as a holding company, will not be involved in the operations of their wholly owned subsidiaries and with their low overhead and very high profit business model, is designed to set the table for a safe alternative to investing in cryptocurrency, NFTs or the Wall Street Casino, with an upside potential that is truly unlimited.

Forward Looking Statement. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, goals, intentions, initiatives or strategies. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that the acquisition of AL will result in significant profitability for MSCH, or that the business of AL will otherwise be successful. The information contained in this press release is as of the date of this release. MSCH assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as the result of new information or future events or developments.