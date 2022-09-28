Submit Release
Asphalt Repairs Scheduled on Sturgis Road Through Piedmont

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
Contact: Elizabeth Jensen, Project Engineer, 605-394-7393

 

PIEDMONT, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work on Sturgis Road through the town of Piedmont will begin on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Work includes cold milling the shoulder along the concrete barrier wall and paving an asphalt overlay to improve drainage along the wall.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane using lane closures, flaggers, and a pilot car. Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing, stopped, and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

This portion of the project is anticipated to be complete by Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

The prime contractor on this $59,000 project is Western Construction, Inc. of Rapid City. The overall completion date is Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

 

