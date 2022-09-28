Submit Release
Wednesday, September 28

Volunteers collect marine trash at Golden Gardens Park in Seattle

Recycling isn’t enough to slow plastic pollution, WA scientists say
Dealing with the life cycle of plastic, hundreds of solutions await, from alternative bioplastics that might be able to degrade themselves through the magic of fungus to complex chemical recycling that can break down plastics to become other petroleum products or to be rebuilt good as new. But as promising as chemical recycling and next-generation plastics may sound, experts also say some of the most realistic solutions to plastic pollution involve eliminating it from packaging as much as possible. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Dan DeLong)

Young people attend an anti-hate rally at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown International District

King County to create new hotline for victims of hate crime
King County will create a new community-based, hate-crime hotline to help victims access services more easily, and to improve the county’s data collection on reported crimes motivated by hate and bias. The Stop Hate Hotline is intended to serve as a non-law enforcement reporting system that allows victims to get help through an online portal or on the phone. King County allocated $150,000 in COVID-19 relief funding last year toward the creation of the reporting system. The Metropolitan King County Council unanimously approved the proposal during its Tuesday meeting. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Alan Berner)

More electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Washington
More electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Washington and the United States. The plan is to have a fast charging station every 50 miles along major U.S. highways. The U.S. Government gave the final “OK” Tuesday to begin releasing $5 billion over five years to install or upgrade electrical chargers along 75,000 miles of highway. In the program’s first year, Washington will receive $10.5 million and $15 million each of the following years. The total federal investment is $71 million. The Washington State Department of Commerce said $90 million in state funding is also being invested in charging infrastructure. Continue reading at KING5.

Auburn Reporter
King County Executive proposes broad investments to behavioral health infrastructure
State Board awards nearly $76 Million in grants to fund salmon recovery projects

Bainbridge Island Review
BI looks at 2-year budget Sept. 27

Bellingham Herald
Bellingham council will return to in-person meetings for the first time since pandemic started
Bellingham, Whatcom are approaching winter shelter differently this year

Columbian
Vancouver City Council backs state’s plan to add regional police academies (Lovick)

The Daily News
Mental health and fentanyl overdoses brought up at second six-member Cowlitz County Board of Health meeting
Cowlitz County burn ban extended until further notice
Woodland looks to purchase land next to new library site to build public space, visitors center

Everett Herald
No penalty for Lynnwood council member’s ‘underinformed’ views on racism

Kent Reporter
Kent City Council to consider camping ban on public property

News Tribune
Highway 2 closes again in Washington because of wildfire

Olympian
4 unfair labor practice violations filed against Port of Olympia, union official says

Puget Sound Business Journal
Rural businesses feeling the pinch of post-pandemic problems
Providence Swedish staff latest to land big pay raises with new deal
Raises are rising, but that’s not the only way pay is evolving
Seattle mayor unveils budget with ‘unprecedented’ funding for housing

Seattle Medium
Train Service To Vancouver Bc Returns
Seattle Is At $110k Median Income

Seattle Times
Mental Health Perspectives: For Black men like me, the pandemic’s been a reminder of our psychological masks
King County budget plan has money for housing, environment, but shortfalls loom
Harrell’s first Seattle budget proposes increased police funding
Column: Idaho is yanking women back to the stagecoach era

Spokesman Review
Spokane sets heat record for latest 90-degree day
Opinion: Instead of offering charity care, hospital chain hounded poor patients

Tri-City Herald
‘The fear was palpable.’ Tri-Cities hospital staff remember COVID pandemic’s tough times

Washington Post
Women said coronavirus shots affect periods. New study shows they’re right.
Check our map to find out how much hotter this summer was in your county
Lawsuit aims to stop Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

KING 5 TV (NBC)
Armed veteran patrols on sidewalk outside of North Thurston schools after Texas school shooting
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Tacoma takes feedback on homeless camping ban proposal

KUOW Public Radio
No More Vaccine Requirement for Travelers Entering Canada Next Month

KXLY (ABC)
Northern Lakes Fire District receives grant to open third fire station

Crosscut
