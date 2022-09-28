Wednesday, September 28

Recycling isn’t enough to slow plastic pollution, WA scientists say

Dealing with the life cycle of plastic, hundreds of solutions await, from alternative bioplastics that might be able to degrade themselves through the magic of fungus to complex chemical recycling that can break down plastics to become other petroleum products or to be rebuilt good as new. But as promising as chemical recycling and next-generation plastics may sound, experts also say some of the most realistic solutions to plastic pollution involve eliminating it from packaging as much as possible. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Dan DeLong)

King County to create new hotline for victims of hate crime

King County will create a new community-based, hate-crime hotline to help victims access services more easily, and to improve the county’s data collection on reported crimes motivated by hate and bias. The Stop Hate Hotline is intended to serve as a non-law enforcement reporting system that allows victims to get help through an online portal or on the phone. King County allocated $150,000 in COVID-19 relief funding last year toward the creation of the reporting system. The Metropolitan King County Council unanimously approved the proposal during its Tuesday meeting. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Alan Berner)

More electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Washington

More electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Washington and the United States. The plan is to have a fast charging station every 50 miles along major U.S. highways. The U.S. Government gave the final “OK” Tuesday to begin releasing $5 billion over five years to install or upgrade electrical chargers along 75,000 miles of highway. In the program’s first year, Washington will receive $10.5 million and $15 million each of the following years. The total federal investment is $71 million. The Washington State Department of Commerce said $90 million in state funding is also being invested in charging infrastructure. Continue reading at KING5.

