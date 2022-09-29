AMG Sport Ready to Put Their Money Where Their Mouth Is for the 2022 Sparks 300 at Talladega
I’ve had the pleasure of working with AMG Sport for a few years now and can honestly say that they are a team of professionals who do things the right way.”TAMPA, FL, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMG Sport believes in keeping it, well, sporty. To them, that means doing things a little bit differently, and frankly, a little bit better than everyone else. As a full-service, turnkey, sports marketing agency that has been working with NASCAR for over 10 years, they are the ultimate matchmaker when it comes to sports sponsorship. Unlike other sports marketing agencies, they specialize in finding brands and companies that align perfectly with the drivers, race teams, and even individual races so that both parties can mutually benefit from the partnership.
— JJ Yeley
To them, Keepin’ It Sporty, means being creative, thinking outside the box, and simply just having fun in everything they do. So when they activate a sponsorship, they like to do it big. Meaning, this isn't your traditional, cookie cutter logo on the car, picture with the driver, sit back and watch the race, and go home. This is brand consultation, graphic design, social media management, paid media and advertisements, customized on-site activation, In-Field Entertainment Hospitality RV’s and much more. They pride themselves on sweating every detail of the sponsorship from beginning to end so their clients don’t have to.
As much as they believe in their process and what they do, they also know that words are just words until actions are put behind them. This weekend, they're ready to put their money where their mouth is, with the sponsorship of JJ Yeley in the No. 66 car at Talladega. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with AMG Sport for a few years now and can honestly say that they are a team of professionals who do things the right way.” said MBM Motorsports driver JJ Yeley.
AMG Sport sponsoring the driver who was leading laps at the biggest, fastest, and most competitive superspeedway in the world just a few short months ago? Yeah, they'll gladly take those odds. So when you see that black and electric blue No. 66 car racing down Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, know that Keepin’ It Sporty is more than just a tagline, it’s who they are and it’s what they do. If you’re ready to step outside the box and create a one-of-a-kind marketing experience for your brand, be sure to check out Amgsport.com. Catch all the Xfinity action this Saturday at Talladega with the NASCAR Xfinity Sparks 300 starting at 4:00 PM on USA.
About AMG Sport (AMG):
Located in Tampa FL, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/
About MBM Motorsports:
Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. MBM Motorsports is owned by Carl Long, who also started as a driver in 1983 at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC and South Boston Speedway. Before starting MBM Motorsports, Carl drove (and continues to drive part time) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the NASCAR Cup Series. MBM Motorsports began in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014 and has a team best finish of 3rd in the 2020 Daytona Firecracker 250. The team fields the No. 13, 49,61, and 66 cars for various drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including owner Carl Long. https://www.mbmmotorsports.com/about/
