QAA Modernizes and Doubles Space for Parts Distribution and MRO
This press release from Hartzell Aviation replaces one sent Sept. 27, 2022.
This is a red-letter day in QAA’s history.”TULSA, OKLA. , USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Aircraft Accessories (QAA) has officially reopened its general aviation MRO and parts distribution facility, after fully modernizing and doubling the Tulsa operations footprint. QAA was assisted by expertise from its Hartzell Aviation sister company Hartzell Engine Tech in the expansion.
— QAA General Manager Brandon Stewart
At recent reopening ceremonies in Tulsa, executives from QAA and Hartzell Engine Tech cut a ribbon to officially commemorate the expansion, which has taken more than a year to complete. The footprint of the facility has grown from 12,500 sq, ft, to a total of 25,500 sq. ft. The expansion accommodates a complete transformation of the aviation company’s maintenance, repair, overhaul and parts distribution processes and streamlines operations, positioning the company for success today and future growth.
“This is a red-letter day in QAA’s history,” said QAA General Manager Brandon Stewart. “And it is a testament to the extraordinary skills and professionalism of our great employees, who every day meet and exceed our customers' needs. Today, after our business transformation, we’re bigger, we’re better and we’re ready to meet the future needs of a growing population of general aviation aircraft.”
Hartzell Engine Tech's Director of Operations April Reid said, "This QAA project reflects Hartzell Aviation's strong commitment to providing quality product, performance, and value to the market through continuous improvement. We are excited to be working with our sister company's global distribution network to deliver improved product availability, service lead times, and quality for customers as the result of new streamlined process flows, process standardization and planning systems."
General Aviation Repair Station and Global Distribution Center
Quality Aircraft Accessories is an FAA-approved repair station for general aviation parts and components. In addition, with approval by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, the company meets the needs of the general aviation industry worldwide from its base in Tulsa and a smaller sister facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. One of the company’s primary goals for the business transformation is to further shorten turn-times and increase throughput for repairs and overhauls while continuing to refine the quality of products.
The company is able to overhaul most piston engine and airframe accessories in-house and meet requirements for new, overhauled, exchanged, repaired, remanufactured and serviceable accessories. Along with its capabilities as a repair station, QAA also serves aircraft owners and maintainers as a distribution channel for the family of Hartzell Engine Tech products and brands.
We Build Tulsa, owned by Brian Woods, was the building construction contractor on the expansion project. Woods and his company refurbished two existing separate and outdated structures and connected them with an all-new 13,000 sq. ft building addition.
About Hartzell Engine Tech
Hartzell Engine Tech offers a product portfolio consisting of Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these strong brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for the general aviation industry. Hartzell Engine Tech, a Hartzell Aviation company, creates superior products that meet the demanding challenges of today’s aircraft systems. Precise engineering, manufacturing, inspection and certification guarantee quality and control. Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley leads the organization from headquarters in Montgomery, Ala. For more info go https://hartzell.aero.
About Hartzell Aviation
The Hartzell Aviation name brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward companies and products under one umbrella, reinforcing the organizations’ core competencies and pursuit of improving General Aviation. The storied brands of Hartzell Aviation include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. In addition, Quality Aircraft Accessories, an authorized MRO facility and worldwide general aviation distribution center, is a Hartzell Aviation Company. Hartzell Aviation is committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of General Aviation products and services. The companies are guided by the overriding principle of Built on Honor, which reflects a commitment to quality, performance and support. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.
Jim Gregory for Hartzell Aviation
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here