James Kahn’s ‘The Twelfth Elf' wins Creative Child Magazine's Children's CD of the Year Award 2022
'The Twelfth Elf,' Kids' CD of the Year, latest in a string of musical honors, following 'Risin' of the Sea' environmental shanty selection on Hope Rises II
Meaningful, compelling songs for children stay with them their entire lives, and can even guide the direction those young lives take. Music binds us, raises us, and fills us from the youngest age on.”SANTA BARBARA, CALIFIRNIA, US, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Kahn’s children's album, 'The Twelfth Elf,' has just won Creative Child Magazine's CD of the Year Award for 2022! We are so excited to be given this honor. The album is a collection of Americana songs for kids that adults can enjoy too, from sweet to rousing to funny.
This is just the latest in a string of accolades to Kahn's musical endeavors. His environmental sea shanty, ‘The Risin’ of the Sea,’ was just included on ‘HOPE RISES II,’ an album of songs for social change produced by Music To Life, an organization founded by Paul Stookey (Peter, Paul and Mary). This album features songs by contemporary artists addressing various social change issues – to be released November 10, with a streaming Release Party. https://releaseparty.paperform.co.
Kahn has also recently released his own new album, ‘By the Risin’ of the Sea’, a collection of musically traditional sea shanties - all concerning climate change, refugees, and other environmental and societal ills. The video of the title track has won awards in a number of film festivals, including grand prize at the Global Film and Music Festival.
The shanty album has now been submitted to The Recording Academy™, to be included on their first-round ballot for consideration in the upcoming Grammy Awards®, offered in the category of Best Folk Album. The winners of that round will be announced by The Recording Academy™ on November 15th, 2022. It’s beyond exciting to be part of this process!
You can listen to James Kahn’s sea shanty album on Soundcloud at https://conta.cc/3czSR9a.
And his new Creative Child CD of the Year album can be heard at https://jameskahn.hearnow.com/the-twelfth-elf
James Kahn is the author of many novels and novelizations – including ‘Return of the Jedi,’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,’ and ‘The Goonies’ – as well as being the writer-producer on such iconic television series as ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ and ‘Melrose Place.’ But in recent years he’s turned his prodigious talents to creating Folk music. With this latest contribution, 'The Twelfth Elf,' he's written a unique compilation of children's songs that are not only entertaining, but introduce kids to the world of grown-up Americana music.
And you can listen to the sea shanties here, along with several SHANTY MUSIC VIDEOS.
Risin' of the Sea