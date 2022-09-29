Never Quit Dreaming Becomes the First Certified Autism Center™ in Hawaii

Never Quit Dreaming, a nonprofit that creates recreational activities for children of various abilities, becomes Hawaii's first Certified Autism Center™ (CAC)

MILILANI TOWN, HI, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Never Quit Dreaming (NQD), a nonprofit that creates recreational activities for children of various abilities, becomes Hawaii's first Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards the CAC designation to organizations that complete autism-specific training and certification through IBCCES to help staff and volunteers better communicate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive individuals.

“To be the first Certified Autism Center™ in Hawaii exemplifies Never Quit Dreaming’s commitment to the special needs community, specifically those on the autism spectrum. In a place that many people call paradise, NQD wants to be the pioneer of change, making Hawaii a place of understanding, acceptance, and inclusion,” said Executive Director Kristopher Dung.

NQD offers many recreational opportunities for special needs individuals and their families. Throughout the year, NQD provides up to five sports programs, including baseball, basketball, golf, soccer, and volleyball. In addition, they plan to collaborate with businesses to host special events such as sensory-sensitive movies, special visits with Santa, and family excursions to local attractions.

“We’re excited to partner with NQD as they utilize our training and certification to help enhance their vital programs and expand accessibility options,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content and the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.



About Never Quit Dreaming

Never Quit Dreaming's mission is to provide recreational resources and unique experiences for special needs individuals living in Hawaii.