JEREMY GIAMBI INAUGURAL MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
WEST COVINA, Calif. (September 28, 2022) – The inaugural Jeremy Giambi Memorial Tournament, taking place on Friday, September 30 is starting at 5:00pm.WEST COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JEREMY GIAMBI INAUGURAL MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
The inaugural Jeremy Giambi Memorial Tournament, taking place on Friday, September 30 is starting at 5:00pm with an opening ceremony to pay tribute to Jeremy Giambi, a major league baseball player who passed away earlier this year, followed by an exhibition game at the West Covina Sportsplex- Dodger Stadium Field .
“September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and as the month ends, we should continue the conversation of a serious public health problem that impacts every one of us. The Jeremy Giambi Memorial Tournament brings families together to enjoy baseball at its purest form as we let players and their families know that they are not alone,” said Julie Giambi, on behalf of the Giambi family.
The Jeremy Giambi Memorial Tournament expects 2,000 attendees over the 3-day tournament with ninety youth baseball teams from various communities coming together to play the all-American game. On Saturday, October 1 the tournament will have pool play with bracket play offs and the championship games take place on Sunday, October 2.
“Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters is pleased to partner with PFA Strong and sponsor the inaugural Jeremy Giambi Memorial Baseball Tournament. Moreover, the issue of mental illness and suicide hits close to home for us, as Construction has the highest rate of suicide of any industry. We wholeheartedly support causes that help to break the stigma around mental health,” said Sean Hartran, SWRCC Vice President.
The Memorial Tournament commemorates Jeremy Giambi’s life featuring the work he did with youth baseball teams in the community by training and guiding players. While at the same time bringing a voice to the silent struggle of mental health and the stigma that exists in society.
# # #
About the Jeremy Giambi Fund
The Jeremy Giambi Fund was formed shortly after his passing in February 2022, the fund stewarded by the PFA Strong Foundation founded in 2019 by Dave Coggin.
The PFA STRONG Foundation is fully committed to assisting student athletes on and off the field. By providing financial assistance towards academic programs, community enrichment, and scholarships to help pay for college, education, and baseball development programs. With the recent passing of Coach Jeremy Giambi, we have added mental-health wellness and suicide prevention awareness to our mission via the Jeremy Giambi fund. The PFA Strong Foundation is a 501 (4).
Gabriela Barbarena
ARAS Enterprises, Inc.
+1 323-485-0608
email us here