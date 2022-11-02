GRAND PARADE DIA DE LOS MUERTOS COMES TO LONG BEACH
The inaugural Grand Parade Día de los Muertos makes its debut on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10am to 12pm in the beautiful city of Long Beach.LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Grand Parade Día de los Muertos makes its debut on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10am to 12pm in the beautiful city of Long Beach.
The Grand Parade Día de los Muertos celebrates a 3,000-year-old tradition from Mexico to remember our loved ones through pageantry, art, and music. The parade features the rich culture from Mexico and will also highlight the tapestry of cultures that are part of the fabric of Southern California.
The parade starts with El Charro Mexicano, La Catrina Andante and Ballet Folklorico Nuestras Raices followed by Mariachi RAMS, Viva Panama, Catrinas, Classic car clubs, Latinas Arts Foundation, Grupo Folklorico de USC, elected officials, Aztec dancers and much more. It will be filled with color, music and art. The parade starts on 3rd Street and Pine Avenue making its way down on Pine to Shoreline Drive.
In partnership with the General Consulate of Mexico in Los Angeles and event sponsors collaborated to bring a cultural experience to Long Beach. Sponsors include ABC7, JP Morgan Chase, Walmart, LA Care, One Legacy, LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Starbucks, Downtown Long Beach Alliance, Athens, Estrella Media, Pepsi, and Hogares Mexico.
“We are proud to bring a beautiful tradition that has expanded globally celebrating heritage, and family while incorporating the different cultures that make Southern California the best place to live in.” said, Rolando Nichols, President of Infinite Reality Studios and Co-Founder of Grand Parade Día de los Muertos.
###
About Grand Parade Día de los Muertos
A group founded to create a Parade that brings communities together to celebrate and honor loved
ones with music and tradition while being inclusive of the multi-faceted cultures of the United States
Gabi Barbarena
C: 323.485.0608 gabi@aras-inc.com
Crystal Torres
C: 562.922.4438 crystal@aras-inc.com
Gabriela Barbarena
ARAS Enterprises, Inc.
+1 323-887-4837
email us here