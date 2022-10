DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FREE DRIVE-THRU AND INTERACTIVE EVENT AT INGLEWOOD PARK CEMETERY

This Día de los Muertos is a drive-thru with interactive areas for the entire family. Free community event! Don't miss this special celebration.

INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FREE DRIVE-THRU AND INTERACTIVE EVENTAT INGLEWOOD PARK CEMETERYMEDIA ADVISORYWHAT: This Dia de los Muertos is a drive-thru with interactive areas for the entire family. The memorial park will have a route where areas are created will be placed for an interactive children’s arts and crafts area, take selfies in the Plaza, Monarch Butterflies, shop at our new mini-mercado or writing the names of loved ones on cards being placed in the Remembrance Trees area. Attendees will drive-thru Catrina Lane where you will enjoy live appearances of Catrin/as. Families will receive Pan de Muerto as a departing gift after they go through our Community Altars and view the sand tapestry art created during the event.WHEN: Free Dia de los Muertos Drive-thru EventSunday, October 23, 202212:00pm – 4:00pmWHERE: Inglewood Park Cemetery720 East Florence Ave. – Entrance & ExitInglewood, CA 90301WHO: James T. Butts, Mayor, City of InglewoodAlex Padilla, City Councilman – 2nd District of the City of InglewoodRick Miller, CEO and General Manager, Inglewood Park CemeteryRene Negrete, Sr. Vice President, Sales & MarketingWHY: The beautiful Inglewood Park Cemetery has served the needs of Southern California families for over a century by reflecting the rich tapestry of Los Angeles, honoring, and serving many diverse cultures and religions. Amid its rolling hills and tree-lined avenues, Inglewood Park Cemetery offers a world of comfort in the heart of the city of angels. In the tradition of Inglewood Park Cemetery (IPC), it honors traditions and embraces the community’s diversity. IPC has hosted the Dia de los Muertos Cultural Festival since 2012 and producing a drive-thru with interactive activities celebrating the life of those who are no longer with us with music, color and memories.# # #MEDIA CONTACT:Gabi Barbarena, ARAS-Inc.office: 323.887.4837 or mobile: 323.485.0608gabi@aras-inc.com