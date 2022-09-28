Astral at Franklin Senior Living Community to Host Grand Opening Celebration
With a range of care options, top-notch amenities and an amazing team, Astral is the area's premier senior living option. We are looking forward to serving older adults and families in Johnson County.”FRANKLIN, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astral at Franklin is hosting a Grand Opening Celebration to give the public an exclusive opportunity to tour the building and learn more about the services and amenities offered at Johnson County’s new retirement community.
The celebration will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Astral at Franklin, 1375 Nicole Drive in Franklin.
“We welcomed our first residents this summer, and we are excited to share our beautiful community with everyone,” said Astral at Franklin Executive Director Anjela Sullivan. “With a wide range of care options, top-notch amenities and an amazing team, Astral has quickly become the premier senior living option in our area. We are looking forward to serving older adults and families throughout Johnson County and beyond.”
Appetizers and refreshments will be served, and entertainment is planned as part of the event. A ribbon cutting with the Astral executive team, developers and community leaders, will take place at 3 p.m.
To RSVP for the grand opening, call 463-200-7990.
Astral at Franklin provides a refreshing approach to retirement living with independent living, assisted living and memory care services available.
With independent living, residents are able to leave the hassles of home maintenance behind and focus on the passions they’d like to pursue in retirement.
Assisted living residents will receive the help they need – whether it’s with dressing, bathing or medication management – to help them maintain their independence for as long as possible.
A team of highly-trained Alzheimer’s and dementia care associates will provide around-the-clock monitoring and personalized plans to help each resident in the memory care community reach a higher quality of life.
The three-story, 150,000 square-foot building will house more than 100 apartments with a variety of floor plan options.
Astral at Franklin boasts a signature dining experience and close proximity to shopping, restaurants and recreational destinations, along with a wide range of enriching wellness activities.
Sterling Group, a multi-family housing developer based out of Mishawaka, Ind., is responsible for bringing the $32 million project to Franklin. American Structurepoint is the architect for the upscale farmhouse-style design, which was built by Nelson Construction. Franciscan Advisory Services will manage the senior living community. The development will create dozens of jobs.
Another Astral senior living community opened in Auburn, Ind. last year. Both buildings cater to seniors who want to retire in small, charming cities outside major metropolitan areas.
For more information about Astral at Franklin, visit www.astralatfranklin.com or call (463) 200-7990. For more information on Franciscan Advisory Services, call (800) 524-6126 or visit the company website.
About Astral at Franklin
Astral at Franklin, managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, is a senior living community with a new approach to retirement. The community offers independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments that provide options for older adults at each stage of their journey. Astral at Franklin is located in Franklin, Indiana, and opened this spring.
About Franciscan Advisory Services
Franciscan Advisory Services, Inc., a division of Franciscan Ministries, is a Midwest leader in the senior living market. Franciscan Ministries is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, and owns and operates communities throughout Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.
Premier Senior Living in Franklin, Indiana