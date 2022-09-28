New Motivated Money Podcast with Karl Dakin Tackles Challenges of Entrepreneurs in Raising Capital
Motivated Money approach to raising capital identifies and pitches to investor candidates that are most likely to make an investment.
This show is for entrepreneurs, from brand new startups to seasoned business professionals, seeking funding.”CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centennial, CO, September 28, 2022. The Motivated Money Podcast debuted with an interview of Karl Dakin by Josh Tyler with The Lucky Titan. These podcasts may be watched or listened to on the Motivated Money channel on YouTube. Individuals may subscribe to the channel to obtain notices of future podcasts.
— Karl Dakin, Capital Innovation & Technology Institute LLC
Every entrepreneur who has worked to raise capital has concluded “There’s got to be a better way!” The Motivated Money approach is better. It applies marketing and sales fundamentals to focus on stakeholders - investor candidates that are most likely to invest. Implementation of the Motivated Money approach results in higher success rates in raising capital, a lower cost of raising capital in a shorter time and often achieves a lower price of money.
This approach to raising capital is the foundation for a series of interviews by Karl Dakin of entrepreneurs who are raising capital. The guests of the Motivated Money Podcast are facing the challenges of all entrepreneurs:
• A need for capital yesterday
• No clear idea of who to pitch for money
• Limited or no resources to design, stage and conduct a capital campaign
• Talking to endless number of angel investors that decline to invest
• Counteroffers that make no business sense and ask for all the profits
These challenges are amplified by the problems of today:
• Shifting capital markets
• Evolving communication channels
• Skilled talent shortages
• Volatile international events
Each episode of the Motivated Money Podcast will zero in on one of these challenges. Karl Dakin and the guest will discuss options for improving the guest’s capital campaign. From time to time, special guests will include different experts on entrepreneurship, types and sources of capital, deal offers and campaign structures.
“The best capital strategies recognize that entrepreneurs do not have unlimited time and money to conduct a capital campaign,” said Karl Dakin. ‘This show is for entrepreneurs, from brand new startups to seasoned business professionals, seeking funding.”
Listeners may have words used in the Motivated Money Podcast explained to them by asking for a definition from the Entrepreneur Coach at http://entrepreneurcoach.pro which is an artificial intelligence on entrepreneurship co-produced by Karl Dakin with Knowledge Avatars [https://knowledgeavatars.com/].
Listeners to the Podcasts seeking training on raising capital may apply to attend an upcoming session of the Motivated Money Bootcamp authored and taught by Karl Dakin at http://motivated.money.
Karl Dakin is a professional entrepreneur that splits his time between management of capital campaigns, private economic development, and entrepreneur education. He is a popular speaker on entrepreneurship and commercialization of innovation.
