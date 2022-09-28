Syrinix Expands Senior Leadership Team
Nicole Kaiser joins as VP of Business Development
Nicole has worked directly with researchers, innovators and utilities. We are confident her experience across the water cycle will help bring additional positive change to the sector.”HENDERSON, NEV., USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to making a positive impact on the future of water infrastructure and the surrounding environment, Syrinix is delighted to welcome Nicole Kaiser to its executive team as Vice President of Business Development. Based on America’s West Coast where the “megadrought” is reaching historic conditions, Nicole will be instrumental in Syrinix’s expansion efforts, bringing more than 10 years of industry expertise to optimize water and wastewater monitoring nationwide.
“The water industry is at a critical point where change is essential,” said Syrinix CEO James Dunning. “As communities around the world are faced with what feels like a new obstacle every day – from water scarcity to new contamination concerns – operators are in need of technology solutions that help solve those challenges. Nicole has worked directly with researchers, innovators and utilities. We are confident her experience across the water cycle will help bring additional positive change to the sector.”
For the last two years, Kaiser has owned a marketing and communications consultancy where she managed a portfolio of technology companies, water utilities and accelerator programs. Prior, she supported the nation’s leading water and wastewater utilities as a senior staff member at Isle Utilities, a technology and innovation consultancy specializing in water sector technologies. She also previously coordinated communication and engagement programs at DC Water; completed an ORISE fellowship for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Water; and studied environmental policy impacts as a research assistant in the EPA’s National Center for Environmental Economics.
Dunning adds, “It’s clear through Nicole’s background that she is committed to the industry and planet, which is exactly what we are looking for in new hires. She will be a huge asset to the Syrinix team, and we are honoured she has chosen us as the next step in her influential career.”
Kaiser is currently serving as chair of the Pacific Northwest Clean Water Association’s Emerging Technologies Committee. She has also held leadership positions on committees for the Chesapeake Section of the American Water Works Association, Potomac Drinking Water Source Protection Partnership, and Metropolitan Washington Community Engagement Campaign. Kaiser holds a Master of Science in Environmental Science from American University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies and French, with a minor in economics.
About Syrinix
Syrinix is an award-winning global market leader in providing high-resolution data-led insights for utility networks. PIPEMINDER-ONE series of water and wastewater monitoring solutions, the RADAR cloud-based network analysis platform, and Syrinix Intelligence analysis and consultancy services all help cost-conscious utilities move network management from reactive to proactive, improving performance, saving time and money. Syrinix is committed to a more sustainable future and a member of the SME Climate Hub, a global initiative working to help small and medium-sized enterprises achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
