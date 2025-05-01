120Water unveils PWS Insights to revolutionize compliance and intelligence across multiple water systems

New platform provides unified view of inventory, verification and replacement progress – bringing unprecedented clarity to a complex process

ZIONSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 120Water today announced the launch of PWS Insights ™, a powerful new platform designed to simplify management of multiple water systems and accelerate compliance with the EPA’s current Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR), impending Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) and other regulatory mandates. Purpose built for water utilities, consulting firms and regulators managing portfolios of two to 100+ public water systems, PWS Insights delivers a centralized, real-time dashboard that tracks progress across lead service line inventory, verification and replacement activities for every water system.“Keeping track of evolving regulations like the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) is a complex task for water utilities,” said Ethan Edwards, Senior Analyst at Bluefield Research. “Digital technologies and platforms can help utilities identify compliance gaps, prioritize projects and manage resources. At the end of the day, utilities are focused on providing safe drinking water to the communities they serve and innovative solutions such as those offered by 120Water can help them deliver on that promise faster, smarter, and more efficiently.”With the EPA's upcoming LCRI set to impose tighter deadlines and stricter reporting standards, water utilities are under mounting pressure. Utility professionals often manage dozens of systems, each with unique challenges, all while piecing together fragmented data from spreadsheets, paper files and legacy tools. PWS Insights simplifies the process, replacing guesswork with clear, actionable insights to help ensure compliance and protect public health.“Many water systems are data rich but insight poor,” says Megan Glover, CEO of 120Water. “PWS Insights gives water professionals the opportunity to aggregate critical pieces of compliance related data across many systems to help ease the burden of compliance and eliminate single points of failure.”PWS Insights: One dashboard for multi-system managementBuilt specifically for those overseeing multiple water systems, PWS Insights consolidates real-time compliance data—encompassing inventory, verification, replacements and sampling—into a single, easy-to-navigate platform. Users can quickly identify which systems are progressing, which need support, and where compliance gaps exist before they become liabilities.Key features include:● Unified View: Access a dashboard listing every utility you manage, with at-a-glance compliance indicators.● Actionable Intelligence: Filter by materials, timelines, or other attributes to spot red flags and opportunities.● Real-Time Tracking: Monitor progress across service line inventory, verification, and replacement efforts—updated in real-time.● Drill-Down Capability: Move seamlessly from high-level dashboards to individual PWS records for deeper analysis.● Resource Prioritization: Identify which systems require immediate action and allocate support effectively.“It's not about lacking effort—it's about lacking visibility,” says Glover. “PWS Insights bridges that gap and provides water utilities one, unified platform to manage all their water systems. We’re bringing LCRI compliance clarity at scale.”AvailabilityPWS Insights is available now as part of the 120Water platform. To request a demo or learn how it fits into your compliance strategy, visit 120water.com/pws-insightsAbout 120Water120Water is the only digital water quality platform that makes it easy for government agencies and water systems to manage their programs – and to work together. With a purpose-built CRM solution that unifies your data and simplifies everything from LCRR/I compliance to sampling to public transparency, you can make water work for everyone. 120Water's platform is used by more than 7,000 utilities tracking more than 15 million service lines. Government agencies partnering with120Water to protect public health and make water work for their communities include: the City of Newark, the City of Providence, the City of Buffalo, and Chicago Public Schools. To learn more, visit 120Water.com

