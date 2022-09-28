IUB Schedules Oral Argument for Proposed SOO Green Underground Electric Transmission Line Project

December 15, 2022, proceeding will clarify scope of project application

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) will hold an oral argument proceeding at 9 a.m. December 15, 2022, to clarify the scope of a petition for an underground electric transmission line filed by SOO Green HVDC Link ProjectCo, LLC (SOO Green), in Docket No. E-22436. The oral argument will be in the IUB Hearing Room, 1375 E. Court Ave, Des Moines, Iowa.

SOO Green is proposing to build approximately 173.76 miles of +/- 525 kilovolt underground high voltage direct current electric transmission line through Allamakee, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Dubuque, Floyd, Jackson, and Winneshiek counties in Iowa.

The oral argument proceeding will address whether the IUB has statutory authority to review and base a franchise determination upon the sufficiency of underlying land rights upon which a transmission line is proposed to be located if eminent domain is not invoked. If it is determined the IUB does have authority, follow-up discussion will address whether SOO Green possesses the necessary land rights for the construction of its proposed electric transmission line.

The IUB held a scheduling conference in the docket on September 16, 2022, with a continuation to hold the oral argument. On September 26, 2022, the IUB issued an order that set the oral argument, extended the deadline for intervention to October 27, 2022, and continued the scheduling conference to immediately follow the oral argument.

At the scheduling conference following the oral argument, parties will discuss a public hearing date for the project and the IUB will set remaining procedural schedule deadlines.