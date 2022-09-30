Altenew Celebrates 8 Years of Monthly Card Inspiration Challenges
Altenew holds its Inspiration Challenge every first week of the month, inspiring cardmakers worldwide.
The Year In Review Challenge provides 11 inspiring palettes, designs, and themes that participants can choose from.
This monthly card challenge aims to provide inspiration, kickstart creativity, and foster friendships among like-minded paper crafters.
For 8 years now, Altenew has been hosting monthly card inspiration challenges to spark creativity among card-makers worldwide. The Altenew Inspiration Challenge provides a color palette-based card inspiration and encourages card makers to join by submitting their own handmade cards based on the month's photo inspiration. The challenge winners enjoy Altenew gift cards and an opportunity to join release blog hops as guest designers.
— Adriana Arminio, Crafter
As part of its mission to inspire creativity among paper crafters, Altenew has always provided endless card making and scrapbooking ideas through various platforms - from blogs to social media channels. The company releases a new challenge on the first week of every month, which includes a theme and a color palette. Participants are encouraged to use Altenew products as well as other crafting supplies in their stash to create their handmade cards. Once the challenge ends, four of the best entries are then featured on the Altenew Card Blog.
When Altenew President Tasnim Ahmed kicked off the Altenew Inspiration Challenge on September 2014, her goal was to share an inspirational photo based on a particular theme with fellow card-makers. During the first few months, some of the themes included “From the Craft Room” and “From Places Abroad.” Eventually, as more guest designers and design team members hosted the challenge, there was a wide range of themes - from weddings and flamingos to mushrooms and autumn foliage!
To celebrate its 8th year, Altenew has made the prizes bigger and better than ever. Initially, the four winners were given a $30 gift card to the store and featured on the Altenew Card Blog. Recently, the company added another exciting perk for the winners. Each winner gets an opportunity to create projects with unreleased Altenew products and join the monthly release blog hops alongside other top paper crafters in the industry. This additional perk allows them to inspire other card-makers and be part of an exciting event that will boost their personal blogs and social media channels.
“I love designing cards and had so much fun with the Altenew Inspiration Challenge,” shared Adriana Arminio, one of the four winners of the March 2022 Inspiration Challenge. “The color scheme challenged me and helped enhance my creativity. I was honestly really proud when I won. And the best part is that I received great products, got to try them out, and now I can share my ideas in the blog hops with other crafters.”
For those who have been paper crafting and card making for a while, a card challenge isn’t something new. Bloggers and crafting companies have been hosting their own version of inspirational card challenges back when social media was not yet a thing. In fact, Altenew Co-Founder Jen Rzasa started her card-making journey through her own Runway Inspired Card Challenge. These card challenges not only provide crafters with inspiration to create beautiful cards and crafting projects; they also foster camaraderie and develop online and offline friendships.
May 2022 Inspiration Challenge, Berina, commented that winning the challenge was a “dream come true” for her. “I love participating in Altenew’s Inspiration Challenge. The new color scheme each month makes me think of different ways to use my Altenew supplies,” she added. “The chance of being a Guest Designer for the challenge winners is such a huge perk on top of the gift card prize. You get to play with Altenew supplies before they are released and participate in blog hops with so many amazingly talented designers!”
The Altenew Inspiration Challenge encourages participants to make a card, a tag, a layout, or any other DIY project based on the inspiration photo provided by the host. They may use either the colors, the composition, the elements, the texture or any combination to create their project. While the challenge aims to kickstart their creativity, it also allows them to get as imaginative as possible and think outside the box.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
