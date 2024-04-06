Altenew Marks 10th Anniversary in the Paper Crafting Industry with Surprises
Altenew's 10th-anniversary celebration was a joyous and memorable occasion and they look forward to sharing more milestones with dedicated customers.
The last ten years have flown past, and the journey has been so enjoyable, rewarding, and humbling. We wouldn't be here without the support of the incredible crafting community!”NEW YORK, USA, April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew, a leading name in the paper crafting industry, wrapped up its 10th-anniversary celebrations with a bang. This milestone event, from 04/01/2024 to 04/05/2024, was commemorated with a series of exciting activities and special offers for its loyal customers and supporters.
— Jen Rzasa, Altenew Vice President of Product Development
As part of the anniversary festivities, Altenew launched anniversary celebration hops, featuring a range of Altenew products over the years, project ideas from top paper crafters, giveaways, and updated infographics highlighting the company's significant milestones over the past decade. In addition, the company secured sponsorship from other prominent crafting companies, further enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.
To show appreciation for its top customers, Altenew offered a free personalized stamp set, specially curated to commemorate this significant milestone. Furthermore, customers can look forward to receiving a monthly thank-you postcard with every order, tailored specifically for the anniversary month, as well as a curated free virtual swag bag.
The festivities continued with the highly anticipated release of the Bouquet of Poppies Set, including an 8” x 11” stamp set. To sweeten the deal, customers enjoyed free shipping within the US and a $10 discount on international shipping, different free gifts daily, as well as the launch of a new online cardmaking class, free for all to enjoy. The company also proudly announced the establishment of a brand-new social media video team and hosted various giveaways and challenges on its social media platforms and fan groups.
As part of the anniversary celebrations, the NY-based company organized special events, including a live quiz show, a monthly inspiration challenge featuring an old and new theme, and a series of blog posts centered around the same theme to inspire its crafty customers.
When asked about her favorite Altenew moments, Jen shared this. “Looking back, some of my favorite memories have been getting to know others in the industry, from crafters to influencers to other companies. Trade shows, workshops (both in-person and online), and retreats have been some of the most memorable highlights.”
This anniversary celebration isn’t complete without live virtual card-making workshops. Altenew’s very own Tasnim, Lydia, and Maryam will be hosting 3 different live workshops throughout the final 3 weeks of the anniversary month featuring a fan-favorite crafting kit. Also, as a token of appreciation, the company will be releasing a limited-edition 10th-anniversary enamel pin, available exclusively during the anniversary period.
Jen’s message to Altenew customers and fans worldwide: “As we look ahead, you can expect Altenew to continue to innovate with new products, tools, and designs. Please don't hesitate to reach out if there is anything you would like to share with us - we love hearing from you!”
Altenew's 10th-anniversary celebrations promised to be a joyous and memorable occasion for all who have been part of its incredible journey. The company looks forward to sharing more milestones like this with its dedicated customers and supporters as it embarks on the next chapter in its paper crafting legacy.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
Paper Crafting in 2024: Celebrating 10 Years of ALTENEW