Altenew Marks 10 Years with New Crafting Innovations and Tools
Crafters who use cling rubber stamps can now use the Stampwheel with use with the new SlimGrip Sticky Mats.
Altenew celebrates its 10th anniversary with a blast of new paper crafting supplies perfect for card makers everywhere
In celebration of our 10th anniversary, this release is all about timeless elegance. These products capture that essence through stamps, stencils, dies, and other crafty essentials!”NEW YORK, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew’s tenth anniversary has exceeded its expectations with a whirlwind of stunning new releases for paper crafters worldwide. A leading name in the paper crafting industry, Altenew has once again outdone itself with an amazing assortment of crafting supplies that are sure to inspire crafters everywhere.
As always, the Altenew annual anniversary tradition was a hit. For the third year running, the company’s 8” x 11” stamp set was a best-seller among paper crafters looking for unique stamp sets to add to their collections. A remarkable stamp set size unseen in other parts of the industry, this giant stamp set represents the innovation that customers have come to expect from Altenew over the past ten years. The new Bouquet of Poppies Stamp & Die & Stencil Set is already gaining traction among paper crafters who love trying something new.
This year’s anniversary theme is inspired by Altenew’s name: the old and the new. Altenew’s releases this year incorporate the classic designs that made the company popular back in 2014 along with the latest paper crafting trends in 2024.
Jen Rzasa, Vice President of Product Development and Co-Founder of the company, explains the inspiration behind the designs in this month’s release. “In celebration of our 10th anniversary, this release is all about timeless elegance. Imagine a vintage boutique full of treasures in every nook and cranny. These products capture that essence through stamps, stencils, dies, and other crafty essentials! Poppies bloom while tulips and foliage burst from paper. We also have a special die set designed to work with our Gem Sparkles, and a larger-than-life 8" x 11" stamp set!”
New inks, stamp sets, hot foil rolls, enamel dots, dies, embossing folders, press plates, and more are the star of the April anniversary release. New sticky mats to use with rubber cling stamps are also now an added feature to the ever-popular Stampwheel. Micro blending brushes perfect for ink blending tiny detailed images also join the lineup of brand-new products this month. The monthly subscription releases are no less exciting with a stunning variety of floral and other designs featuring dahlias, anemones, morning glories, and more. Avid card makers and scrapbook lovers have lots of inspiration to choose from among these popular crafting subscriptions.
The company’s tenth-year anniversary has truly been an exciting time for crafters as they enjoyed unprecedented new releases, countless giveaways, tons of discounts and sales, and even a live game show. We look forward to seeing what the future of Altenew holds in its 11th year and beyond as the company continues to push for innovation, service, and inspiration.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
Unboxing Altenew's 10th Anniversary Collection: Timeless & Elegant Crafty Essentials