Altenew Welcomes Diverse Global Talent to Its Card Design Team
The newest members of the Altenew Design Team will bring more creativity and inspiration to its audience.
Four talented and creative handmade card makers joined Altenew’s renowned design team, offering fresh and diverse card designs using Altenew products.
I know that when I'm working with Altenew products, I can expect quality, beauty, and versatility every single time!”NEW YORK, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew, a leading provider of high-quality paper crafting products, is thrilled to announce the addition of four talented individuals to its design team. The new team members, Carissa Wiley, Bibi Cameron, Ericka Andersson, and Hannelie Bester, bring a wealth of creativity and expertise to the Altenew family.
This paper crafting company takes pride in working with a diverse team from all over the world, and its design team plays a pivotal role in ensuring that each product comes with free inspiration to help customers create their own handmade cards, scrapbook pages, and other DIY paper crafts. The addition of these new members further strengthens Altenew’s commitment to diversity and creativity.
The four card makers were introduced and welcomed to Altenew in a blog post where they all received a lot of love and support from fans. Carissa Wiley is a well-known name in the paper crafting community and hopes to inspire crafters with her unique style and passion for teaching others. She has shared her handmade creations through free video tutorials, online and in-person classes, blogs, and publications over the past 14 years. Colombia-native Bibi Cameron has been working for different crafting companies and aims to bring a fresh perspective to the team with her eye for detail and design. Born in Sweden but currently living in Spain, Ericka Andersson is known for her love of bright colors and intricate designs and looks forward to adding vibrant energy to the team. Abu Dhabi resident Hannelie Bester, originally from South Africa, has been cardmaking since 2008 and loves clean and simple aesthetics.
Altenew’s Design Team is renowned for its artistic flair and dedication to crafting inspiring projects. The 12 current design team members hail from different parts of the world - from the US to the UK to Japan to Pakistan! Their diverse backgrounds and creative approaches have undoubtedly elevated the Altenew brand. These new additions bring a fresh wave of energy and expertise, and their combined talent and passion for paper crafting will undoubtedly inspire customers to explore their own creativity and create beautiful handmade projects.
“Altenew has always been a leader in innovation, inspiration, and style in the crafting community.” Carissa shared in her anniversary message to Altenew. “Their products are always so true to their unique brand and I enjoy working with them. I know that when I'm working with Altenew products, I can expect quality, beauty, and versatility every single time!”
As Altenew continues to expand its design team, the New York-based company remains committed to fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment where creativity thrives. They are confident that Carissa, Bibi, Ericka, and Hannelie will make valuable contributions to the team and help Altenew provide its customers with creative and one-of-a-kind cardmaking inspiration.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
