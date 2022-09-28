From Monk to Metallica to the Magic of Disney: PopCult Brings Music and Podcasts Together
The Podcast Studio now brings its deep music experience to a new Disney Hits MicrocastLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PopCult, the creative studio and production company behind the #1 charting The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 — The Black Album and the Verve Presents: Monk Goes to School podcast, has partnered with Disney Music Group to produce the new Disney Hits Podcast, featuring the most popular songs from their films. The podcast is designed to bring listeners to the Disney Hits playlists on streaming services. The first seven episodes are streaming now, featuring songs from Frozen, Moana, Coco, The Lion King, Aladdin, Encanto, and Tangled.
The Disney Hits Podcast showcases PopCult’s unique approach to audio production, taking listeners on an immersive, fun journey to a moment in the film where the Disney Hit takes place, in five minutes or less. Each microcast episode features stories from the composers, songwriters, and talent behind the songs, appealing to Disney fans of all ages.
Host Laya DeLeon Hayes (Doc McStuffins, The Equalizer) is the show’s guide, bringing her acting chops and youthful energy to each journey. On the “We Don't Talk about Bruno” episode Lin-Manuel Miranda shares how the song pairs with the mysterious character in Encanto. Upcoming appearances include Jodi Benson, Vanessa Williams, and Randy Newman.
“Millions of guests around the world have been enjoying their favorite Disney Hits on our flagship playlist, so the natural next step was to give them more of what they love: the stories behind their favorite songs,” said Disney Music Group Vice President, Sales and Digital Karen Lieberman. “We are delighted to partner with PopCult to bring the Disney Hits Podcast to life as a direct companion to the music itself."
“Our secret sauce is hard to explain until you’ve heard our music podcasts,” said Dennis Scheyer, Founder and Creative Director of PopCult. “We start with a great story, and then take it to the studios where records and films are made to put it together with the highest quality voiceovers and music, which will ultimately transport listeners to the places where the story happened. It doesn’t hurt that the labels, publishers, rightsholders and their artists make it possible for us to use their licensed music – how can you truly tell a music story without access to the music and the artists themselves? When I listen back to even our smallest show, My Record, I know we have something original and exciting to offer.”
“PopCult is dedicated to bridging the gap between the music and podcast worlds, which operate very differently from each other,” said Lars Murray, Partner, Strategy and Marketing at PopCult. “Our skillsets -- industry relationships, partnerships with rightsholders, high standards in storytelling, sound quality, and our deep experience working with music and talent -- position us uniquely to make the kinds of shows that others have struggled to bring to market. And we are particularly proud to be working in diverse genres, from Metallica to Monk to Moana.”
The Metallica Podcast underscores the success of PopCult’s approach, with over 1.5 million downloads to date over its nine episodes. The series celebrates the 30th anniversary of the band’s landmark The Black Album, featuring intimate moments with the band, their producers, their management, and their fans. Creating the show was a monumental undertaking conducted at the height of the pandemic. The podcast features over 40 special guests from Bob Rock to Dave Gahan sharing their stories on the making and cultural impact of the record that made Metallica a household name – and divides their fans to this day. A bonus episode was sourced entirely from fans, sharing how the album impacted their lives – some so funny they made listeners cry and others that were literally life-changing.
In addition to the Disney Hits Podcast and the Metallica Podcast, PopCult has also produced Monk Goes To School with Verve Records, K. Flay’s ‘What Am I Doing Here?’ Microcast with Interscope Records, The Rhino Podcast with Rhino/Warner Music Group, the Instant Love Podcast with The Orchard, and the PopCult original show My Record, with more slated to launch in the coming months. They are currently represented by CAA for selected shows. For more information on PopCult, visit popcultworldwide.com.
About PopCult
PopCult Worldwide is a creative studio and production company that focuses on audio-first storytelling, partnering with recording artists, personalities, record labels, and publishers who trust them to deliver the highest quality podcasts and expand their reach and audience in this medium. Notable projects include the Disney Hits Podcast, The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 — The Black Album, Verve Presents: Monk Goes To School with Verve Records, K. Flay’s ‘What Am I Doing Here?’ Microcast with Interscope Records, The Rhino Podcast with Rhino/Warner Music Group, and the Instant Love Podcast with The Orchard. The company also creates original programming under its PopCult Originals banner, including the My Record microcast.
PopCult was founded in 2012 by radio personality and producer Dennis Scheyer, whose extensive background includes decades on-air as Dennis The Menace, and creative director roles at Scheyer/SF, the Mill Valley Film Festival and Zynga. He was joined in 2018 by pioneering digital strategist and marketer Lars Murray, who has held senior positions at Pandora, Columbia Records, Virgin Records and Rykodisc. Their deep understanding of storytelling, audio production, talent management, marketing, and digital distribution platforms create shows that attract instant audiences. PopCult is represented by CAA for selected shows.
