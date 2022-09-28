Next on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast: Mohamad Faridi
Faridi is a licensed minister and a graduate of Charis Bible College.WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scheduled on next Monday’s livecast is Mohamad Amin Faridi, who will be speaking on several issues, including recent protests in Iran.
Faridi was born and raised in a devout Muslim family in the country of Iran. After years of faithfully following the Muslim faith, his goal ultimately became to be a martyr in Jihad. This all changed after a divine encounter with Jesus Christ in Iran.
“He made Jesus his Lord and Savior and started sharing the Gospel with fellow Iranians. As a result, he faced persecution and had to flee the country for his life. In 2012, he took refuge in America,” according to his biographical sketch.
He has been interviewed by CTN, CBN, 700 Club, Daystar and has spoken in various Churches and mission organizations across the US. He is the president of Iranian Christian International, which advocates for the persecuted Persian (Iranian and Afghan) believers, as well as disciples the believers through regional and international conferences and leadership seminars.
He is the author of Forsaking My Father’s Religion and a licensed minister and a graduate of Charis Bible College. He was recently featured at the Grace Encounters Conference in Woodland Park.
The weekly Truth & Liberty Coalition global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
