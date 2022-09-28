NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 19.90% and would rocket up to USD 10.42 billion by 2029
Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market which was USD 2.44 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 10.42 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 19.90% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market report includes a wide-ranging evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. The report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value in HEALTHCARE industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. This international market research report studies the industry abilities for each geographical region based on the customer purchasing patterns, macroeconomic parameters, development rate, and market demand and supply states. In addition, an exceptional NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market report also endows with top to bottom estimation of the market with respect to income and developing business sector.
Get a Free PDF Sample of NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market – https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=Global-NGS-Based-RNA-Sequencing-Market
NGS-based RNA-seq is widely employed for sophisticated and comprehensive genomic insights in both standard and non-traditional applications. The growing demand for better sequencing-based diagnostics has fueled the development of novel sequencing technologies. As a result, demand for technologies like high-throughput sequencers and portable units has skyrocketed. The market for NGS-based RNA-seq is increasing due to a number of causes, including technological developments in RNA-seq products, the advantages of RNA-seq over microarray technology, rapid expansion in research activities, an increase in RNA-seq awards, and a high need for precision medicine.
Market Definition
The term “next-generation sequencing,” sometimes known as “high-throughput sequencing,” refers to a variety of current sequencing technologies. In the future years, the market is likely to rise due to an increased focus on genetic studies and gene-based medicinal technologies.
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing R&D activities
Increased research activity, rising demand for precision medicine, and growing benefits of RNA-Seq In the projected period of 2022-2029, the increasing number of RNA-Seq grants is expected to boost the growth of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market. Increasing levels of investment in cancer research as well as the agriculture sector, on the other hand, will propel the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market forward over the projection period.
Demand of NGS sequencing
The demand for next-generation sequencing technology increased dramatically after its launch. It is widely utilised in both traditional and non-traditional applications to obtain advanced and comprehensive genetic insights. The growing demand for enhanced sequencing-based diagnostics has fueled the development of brand-new sequencing technologies. As a result, equipment like robust high-throughput sequencers and portable units have exploded in popularity.
Technological advancements in sequencing platforms
Continuous advancements in sequencing technology have allowed for the development of efficient, portable, and easy-to-use NGS sequencers that give speedy and exact results while minimising turnaround times. As a result, leading companies are continually focused on investing in research activities for new product development to improve their positions in this high-growth industry.
Opportunities
In recent years, advances in next-generation sequencing, like paired-end (PE) sequencing, have enabled library preparation to produce twice as many reads simultaneously. Sequencing both ends of DNA fragments in the library and aligning forward and reverse reads as reading pairs are used in this procedure. Sequences with more accurate read alignment and, hence, the ability to detect indels, which is not achievable with single-read data, have also been enabled by the approaches. The paired-end strategy is the most modern and well-liked technique among the researchers.
Restraints/Challenges
In the forecast period, the lack of qualified specialists, lack of diagnostic testing standards, and instability of RNA under normal settings are anticipated to hamper the expansion of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market. Furthermore, the rise of service provider companies that have joined the market and are offering next-generation sequencing at a lower cost.
This NGS-based RNA-sequencing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Research Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-ngs-based-rna-sequencing-market
Covid-19 impact on NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market
Several researchers have used next-generation sequencing as an exploratory tool in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to keep up to speed on infection dynamics and viral pathogenesis of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, accurate RNA sequencing is required. The research was conducted to better comprehend the virus’s ever-changing features and epidemiology across diverse countries using single-cell RNA sequencing, stranded RNA sequencing, and ultra-low input RNA sequencing. Based on a genome-wide RNA sequencing dataset, a detailed research of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was carried out in order to discover the molecular mechanisms and hub genes. This has considerably enhanced clinical research and development activities using NGS as the foundation for innovation. Thus, in the context of the ongoing pandemic, the NGS-based RNA-Sequencing market is projected to be positively impacted by COVID-19.
Recent Development
In May 2021, SEQuoia RiboDepletion Kit for NGS, developed by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., removes unnecessary ribosomal RNA from the RNA-sequencing library and enhances test efficiency.
In March 2022, Element Biosciences Inc. has released the Element AVITI System, a benchtop sequencer that provides an unmatched mix of performance, affordability, and flexibility. A benchtop NGS instrument and related consumables make up this system.
Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Scope
The NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is segmented on the basis of type, skin site and diseases. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product and Service
Sample Preparation Products
Sequencing Platforms and Consumables
Sequencing Services
Data Analysis, Storage, and Management
Technology
Sequencing by Synthesis
Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing
Nanopore Sequencing
Application
Expression Profiling Analysis
Small RNA Sequencing
De Novo Transcriptome Assembly
Variant Calling and Transcriptome Epigenetics
End User
Research and Academia
Hospitals and Clinics
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Other End Users
Browse the complete table of contents at – https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=Global-NGS-Based-RNA-Sequencing-Market
NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, skin site and diseases as referenced above.
The countries covered in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominating the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market due to the increasing initiatives and funds from the government for genomics research, growing occurrences of chronic diseases, adoption of RNA-Seq products.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increasing levels of investment for research activities and occurrence of better health facilities.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Competitive Landscape and NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Share Analysis
The NGS-based RNA-sequencing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to NGS-based RNA-sequencing market.
Some of the major players operating in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market are:
Illumina Inc. (US)
Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. (US)
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (UK)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)
BGI (China)
PerkinElmer Inc. (US)
QIAGEN (Germany)
Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)
GENEWIZ, Inc. (US)
Hamilton Company (US)
Macrogen Inc. (South Korea)
Zymo Research Corporation (US)
Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)
Explore DBMR Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-rnai-therapeutics-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dna-vaccines-market
https://colbyechonews.com/vaccines-market-segmentation-growth-size-top-players-share-and-is-expected-to-reach-usd-61988-47-million-by-2028/
https://colbyechonews.com/europe-telehealth-market-by-technology-size-share-trends-and-is-growing-with-a-cagr-of-8-8-in-the-forecast-period-of-2022-to-2029/
https://colbyechonews.com/pet-care-e-commerce-market-is-expected-to-witness-market-growth-at-a-rate-of-11-in-the-forecast-period-of-2022-to-2029/
https://colbyechonews.com/mobile-health-mhealth-solutions-market-was-valued-at-usd-50-8-billion-in-2021-and-is-expected-to-reach-usd-1952-9-billion-by-2029/
https://colbyechonews.com/brain-mri-scan-market-insights-on-covering-sales-outlookapplication-growth-size-share-demand-forecast-and-key-trends/
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here