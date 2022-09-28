Ablation Devices Market By Product, Application, Technology and growth at a rate of 11.25% by 2028
The ablation devices market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 11.25% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on ablation devices market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the prevalence cancer is escalating the growth of ablation devices market.
TOP KEY PLAYERS of Global Ablation Devices Market
Varian Medical Systems, Inc
Biosense Webster, Inc
Elekta AB
Medtronic
Alcon Laboratories
Bard Electrophysiology
Bausch and Lomb
BSD Medical
Ethicon Endosurgery
Olympus Corporation
Abbott
Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics
AngioDynamics, Inc.
AtriCure, Inc.
Biosense Webster Inc.
Boston Scientific Corporation
CONMED Corporation
St Jude Medical, Inc.
Market Scenario of Global Ablation Devices Market
Ablation devices refer to the type of devices that provide minimally invasive alternative to traditional surgical treatment of prostate, kidney, liver and lung cancers.
The increase in the growing prevalence of chronic and cardiovascular diseases acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of ablation devices market. The rise in the consumer inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries owning to their various benefits such as fast recovery and less pain and the increase in the geriatric population prone to ailments accelerates the ablation devices market growth. The increase in trend of using RF ablation in cancer treatment and advent of next-generation ablation products and technologies further influence the ablation devices market. Additionally, surge in healthcare funding by private and public sector, acceptance of advanced technologies, increase in healthcare expenditure, research and development activities and surge in investments positively affect the ablation devices market. Furthermore, technological developments and new product launches extend profitable opportunity to the ablation devices market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
On the other hand, unfavorable regulatory scenario and issues with reuse and reprocessing of devices in developing countries are the factors expected to obstruct the ablation devices market growth. The problem with product recalls is projected to challenge the ablation devices market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.
This ablation devices market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on ablation devices market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Ablation Devices Market Scope and Market Size
The ablation devices market size is segmented on the basis of product, technology type, function, procedure and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of product, the ablation devices market is segmented into laser ablators, radiofrequency ablators, microwave ablators, ultrasound ablators, electric ablators, hydrothermal ablators and cryoablators. Laser ablators have further been segmented into excimer laser ablators and cold laser ablators. Radiofrequency ablators have further been segmented into temperature-controlled radiofrequency ablators, fluid-cooled radiofrequency ablators and robotic catheter manipulation systems. Ultrasound ablators have further been segmented into high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) ablators, magnetic resonance-guided focused ultrasound (MRGFUS) ablators, ultrasonic surgical ablation systems and extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL) systems. Electric ablators have further been segmented into argon plasma/beam coagulators and irreversible electroporation ablators. Hydrothermal ablators have further been segmented into endometrial hydrothermal balloon ablation devices. Microwave ablators have further been segmented into microwave thermotherapy devices. Cryoablators have further been segmented into tissue contact probes, tissue spray probes and epidermal and subcutaneous cryoablation devices.
On the basis of technology type, the ablation devices market is segmented into radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, cryoablation, high-intensity focused ultrasound, laser interstitial thermal ablation and others.
On the basis of function, the ablation devices market is segmented into automatic and robotic.
On the basis of procedure, the ablation devices market is segmented into tumor ablation, varicose veins, atrial fibrillation and aesthetics-skin rejuvenation and tightening, laser and other energy based therapies.
On the basis of application, the ablation devices market is segmented into cancer treatment, cosmetic treatment, urological treatment, orthopedic treatment, ophthalmic treatment, pain management and others.
