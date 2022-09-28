Tele-radiology Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% by 2029
Tele-radiology Market Size, Share, Trends, Application and Key PlayersPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the Global Tele-radiology Market is expected to reach the value of USD 5,910.05 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. Services account for the largest type segment in the market due to increasing teleradiology services among the global population. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.
Teleradiology Market report puts light on the change in the market which is taking place due to the moves of key players and brands such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn modifies the view of the global face of HEALTHCARE industry. This market analysis document takes into account myriad of aspects of the market analysis which today’s businesses call for. To make the report outstanding, most up-to-date and advanced tools and techniques are used so that client achieves maximum benefits. The widespread Teleradiology Market business report also includes market drivers and market restraints that are derived from SWOT analysis.
Download PDF Sample of Tele-radiology Market (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-teleradiology-market
Market Key Players Covered:
Telemedicine Clinic
Virtual Radiologic
RamSoft, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Everlight Radiology
Teleradiology Solutions
All-American Teleradiology
Medica Group PLC
Vital Radiology Services
PMG Services, Inc.
General Electric
RadNet, Inc.
FUJIFILM Corporation
Agfa-Gevaert Group
COM
TeleDiagnosys Services Pvt Ltd.
ONRAD, Inc.
4ways Healthcare Limited
Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
Redox, Inc.
NightHawk Radiology
NightShift Radiology
NucleusHealth
Global Teleradiology Market Overview:
In addition, according to the World Health Organization factsheet, cancer is responsible for one of every six deaths worldwide. Furthermore, approximately 70% of cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these solutions further influence the market. Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for expanded care delivery positively affect the teleradiology market.
Teleradiology Market is a medical method that captures visuals of the internal anatomy and function of the body that helps in the process of medical diagnosis or therapy. Interpreting all noninvasive imaging studies, such as digitized x-rays, CT, MRI, ultrasound, and nuclear medicine studies, can be carried out in such a manner. It can capture medical images in one location and facilitate or transmit them over a range so that a radiologist can view and interpret them for diagnostic or consultative purposes. Teleradiology is extensively used in telemonitoring, teleconsultation, and telediagnosis, enabling radiologists to perform their daily work effectively. Teleradiology enables effective on-site solutions through real-time interpretation and global cloud networks. Teleradiology primarily aids medical personnel in accessing patient information regardless of location, enhancing diagnostic coverage. Teleradiology Services Market present extensive applications for radiologists to use web services that improve patients' care and therapies without the requirement to be physically present on site.
Global Teleradiology Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Growing Number of Advanced Imaging Procedures
The rise in imaging procedures is expected to drive the demand for teleradiology solutions for reliability and efficiency. Advanced diagnostic imaging, including diagnostic magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and nuclear medicine imaging, such as positron emission tomography (PET), has attracted many new providers. There has been a proliferation in the volume of diagnostic medical imaging services prescribed by practitioners, including radiologists.
CT scans account for a quarter of all Americans exposed to radiation. A high level of engineering and expertise is required to manage advanced and sophisticated diagnostic imaging systems, thus driving the growing complexity of cases with a lack of appropriate resources. Adopting remote sensing solutions has contributed significantly to narrowing the rural-urban disparity in many emerging countries, including India and Brazil, as well as in developed economies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany. These solutions are more practical and economical as they eliminate travel and allow radiologists to work from anywhere. The shortage of qualified radiologists has further increased the demand for radiology services.
Advanced imaging procedures for teleradiology are expected to help the market get more accurate results quickly and propel the global teleradiology market growth in the forecasted period.
Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Teleradiology
Artificial intelligence is one of the most promising breakthroughs in teleradiology. It is estimated that the number of publications on AI in radiology has grown from an average of 100-150 research publications per year to 700-800 per year over the past decade. Among all major imaging modalities, the acceptance of AI is higher in CT and MRI systems. Depending on the application, AI is also used primarily in neuroradiology. Several players in this market are expanding their AI offerings.
AI has been embedded in numerous medical institutions worldwide and has proven itself a valuable partner in the radiology environment. Global Diagnostics Australia (GDA), an Integral Diagnostics Group (IDG) subsidiary, was one of the first Australian diagnostics companies to deploy AI as part of their radiology workflow. The company integrated high-end algorithms into the care management path to accelerate patient care and treatment of head, neck, and chest conditions. The additional benefit of AI in teleradiology is that Artificial intelligence helps radiologists quickly analyze image and data registries to understand patient conditions better, enhance their clinical role, and become part of the core management team. AI picks up enough weight that the radiologist can focus on the complex cases that require their specialist attention.
View Detailed Tele-radiology Market Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-teleradiology-market
Restraint
Lack of Access to High-Speed Internet in Rural Areas
Teleradiology allows rural patients and professionals to receive quality imaging advice without traveling to populated urban areas with more advanced medical systems. Additionally, radiologists remotely working need a good internet connection. However, the lack of high-speed broadband connectivity has impacted the growing access to teleradiation services in rural areas.
Limited access to high-speed internet connections impacts the ability of radiologists to participate in video consultations, submit medical imaging reports, and monitor patient health remotely. When slow connection speeds create bottlenecks in image-heavy studies, the workflow can quickly become frustrating and affect patient care. Additionally, IT services are required to ensure that the images are submitted in compliance with his HIPAA. Lack of reliable internet connectivity and poor broadband connectivity in rural areas is, therefore, major obstacles to the steady expansion of the global market.
Opportunity
Increasing Awareness Among People
Teleradiology Market offers alternative options for receiving healthcare services globally, improving access and reducing costs associated with traveling for services. However, the full potential of teleradiology has not been realized with slow and fragmented uptake.
The increase in the awareness program, teleradiology awareness, and support from the government has increased the usage of teleradiology and telehealth in various areas.
Challenge
High Chances of Misdiagnosis
A physical examination can better understand the patient's actual health condition, which is the most crucial element for the patient's treatment. All the treatment programs and what should be the next step for the treatment can be created with the help of a quick physical examination. The same procedure should be applied to the radiologists to know more about actual problems and conditions, and more outcomes are obtained when patients are present with radiologists during consultations.
Recent Developments
In April 2022, 4ways announced that it had been shortlisted at the 2022 Health Investor Awards. 4ways is in contention for the diagnostics provider of the year award. This acknowledgment celebrated the growth of 4ways’, strengthening its position as a key partner to the clients. 4ways has sustained improvement to its service offering through innovations in workflows and investments in new technologies. This has enabled 4ways to gain resilience as a platform for tele-radiology and has provided operations securit
Complete Tele-radiology Market Report is available (Including the full TOC, Tables and Figures, Graphs as well as Chart) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-teleradiology-market
Tele-radiology Market Scope
The global tele-radiology market is segmented into type, delivery mode, imaging technique, technology, procedure, application, site, age, mode of purchase, and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of development and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
By Type
HARDWARE
SYSTEMS
SOFTWARE
TELECOM & NETWORKING
SERVICES
On the basis of type, the global teleradiology market is segmented into hardware, systems, software, telecom, and networking services.
By Delivery Mode
WEB-BASED DELIVERY MODE
CLOUD-BASED DELIVERY MODE
ON-PREMISE DELIVERY MODE
On the basis of delivery mode, the global teleradiology market is segmented into the web-based delivery mode, cloud-based delivery mode, and on-premise delivery mode.
By Imaging Technique
SMALL MATRIX SIZE
LARGE MATRIX SIZE
On the basis of imaging techniques, the global teleradiology market is segmented into small matrix size and large matrix size.
By Technology
ADVANCED GRAPHICS PROCESSING
VOLUME RENDERING
MULTIPLANAR RECONSTRUCTIONS
IMAGE COMPRESSION
On the basis of technology, the global teleradiology market is segmented into advanced graphics processing, volume rendering, multiplanar reconstructions, and image compression.
By Procedure
TELE-CONSULTATION
TELE-DIAGNOSIS
TELE-MONITORING
On the basis of procedure, the global teleradiology market is segmented into teleconsultation, telediagnosis, and telemonitoring.
By Application
CARDIOLOGY
NEUROLOGY
ONCOLOGY
MUSCULOSKELETAL
GASTROENTEROLOGY
PELVIC AND ABDOMINAL
GYNECOLOGY
UROLOGY
MAMMOGRAPHY
DENTAL
OTHERSOn the basis of application, the global teleradiology market is segmented into cardiology, neurology, oncology, musculoskeletal, gastroenterology, pelvic and abdominal, gynecology, urology, mammography, dental, and others.
By Site
INHOUSE
ONSHORE
OFFSHORE
On the basis of site, the global teleradiology market is segmented in-house, offshore, and onshore.
By Age
PEDIATRIC
ADULT
GERIATRIC
On the basis of age, the global teleradiology market is segmented into pediatric, geriatric, and adult.
By Mode Of Purchase
GROUP PURCHASE
INDIVIDUAL PURCHASE
On the basis of mode of purchase, the global teleradiology market is segmented into group purchases and individual purchases.
By End Users
HOSPITALS
AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTERS
PRIVATE PHYSICIAN OFFICES
DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CENTERS
OTHERS
On the basis of end-user, the global teleradiology market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, private physician offices, diagnostics imaging centers, and others.
Global Teleradiology Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The Global teleradiology market is analyzed, and teleradiology market size information is provided by type, delivery mode, imaging technique, technology, procedure, application, site, age, mode of purchase, and end-user.
The countries covered in this market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Philippines, Indonesia and rest of Asia-Pacific, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and the rest of South America.
In 2022, North America is dominating due to the presence of key market players in the largest consumer market with high GDP. The U.S Teleradiology market is expected to grow due to the rise in technological advancement in teleradiology.
North America is dominating the market. The increasing investment in R&D and the increasing adoption of teleradiology as an option for formulating treatment regimens are expected to boost the market growth. The U.S. dominates the North American region due to the strong presence of advanced technology providers such as General Electric, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Corporation, and others. The U.K. dominates Europe due to the increasing demand from emerging markets and the expansion of healthcare industries. China dominates the Asia-Pacific region due to an increase in healthcare expenditure.
Speak to Analyst : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-teleradiology-market
Key Pointers Covered in the Tele-radiology Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
Market Size
Market New Sales Volumes
Market Replacement Sales Volumes
Market Installed Base
Market By Brands
Market Procedure Volumes
Market Product Price Analysis
Market Healthcare Outcomes
Market Cost of Care Analysis
Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
Market Shares in Different Regions
Recent Developments for Market Competitors
Market Upcoming Applications
Market Innovators Study
Explore DBMR Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:
North America Teleradiology Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-teleradiology-market
Asia-Pacific Teleradiology Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-teleradiology-market
Europe Teleradiology Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-teleradiology-market
Middle East and Africa Teleradiology Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-teleradiology-market
About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd
Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.
Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here