Pacific Tourism Organisation Privileged to be a part of Tourism Stories Pacific 2022 Publication

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) was privileged to work with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation to develop the collection of stories in the recently released – “Tourism Stories Pacific 2022: Resilience through crisis”.

Featuring a range of inspiring stories from across the Pacific, including destinations like Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Palau, Kiribati and Fiji, the publication offers awe-inspiring insight into the unique  offerings  of  the  Pacific; particularly the people that characterize Pacific tourism with  their  determination,  passion,  commitment,  pride and resilience.

In his foreword for the e-book, SPTO CEO, Christopher Cocker, praised the strength and resilience of Pacific islanders and the Pacific tourism industry.

“The response to COVID-19 has been no  different. Whilst it has undoubtedly crippled economies and brought tourism to a standstill it has also presented us with a valuable opportunity  to  regroup,  re-think  the  future  of  tourism  and  re-strategize towards a smarter, stronger, more sustainable and  resilient  Pacific  tourism  industry.  It  is  with  this  faith, perseverance  and  optimism  that  we  have  weathered  the  pandemic and now begin to work towards welcoming the world back to our paradise, our Blue Pacific”.

“It  is  our  honour  to  have  been  able  to  contribute  to  this  publication that shares important Pacific stories. We would like to thank UNWTO, the Asia-Pacific Tourism Exchange Centre and the UNWTO Regional Support Office for Asia and the Pacific for initiating  and  leading  this  project  to fruition. It is my hope that these stories will inspire people to visit our islands and experience first- hand the magic of the Pacific and her people”. Links to video versions of the stories from the publication can be accessed here.

