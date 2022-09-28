Home Pacific Tourism Organisation Privileged to be a part of Tourism Stories Pacific 2022 Publication

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) was privileged to work with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation to develop the collection of stories in the recently released – “Tourism Stories Pacific 2022: Resilience through crisis”.

Featuring a range of inspiring stories from across the Pacific, including destinations like Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Palau, Kiribati and Fiji, the publication offers awe-inspiring insight into the unique offerings of the Pacific; particularly the people that characterize Pacific tourism with their determination, passion, commitment, pride and resilience.

In his foreword for the e-book, SPTO CEO, Christopher Cocker, praised the strength and resilience of Pacific islanders and the Pacific tourism industry.

“The response to COVID-19 has been no different. Whilst it has undoubtedly crippled economies and brought tourism to a standstill it has also presented us with a valuable opportunity to regroup, re-think the future of tourism and re-strategize towards a smarter, stronger, more sustainable and resilient Pacific tourism industry. It is with this faith, perseverance and optimism that we have weathered the pandemic and now begin to work towards welcoming the world back to our paradise, our Blue Pacific”.

“It is our honour to have been able to contribute to this publication that shares important Pacific stories. We would like to thank UNWTO, the Asia-Pacific Tourism Exchange Centre and the UNWTO Regional Support Office for Asia and the Pacific for initiating and leading this project to fruition. It is my hope that these stories will inspire people to visit our islands and experience first- hand the magic of the Pacific and her people”. Links to video versions of the stories from the publication can be accessed here.