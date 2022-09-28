Home New Caledonian Contingent Confirmed for Tourism Meetings in the Cook Islands

The Pacific Tourism Organisation welcomes confirmation that Honourable Mickael Forrest, Minister of International Tourism Development of New Caledonia, will lead New Caledonia’s contingent to the upcoming Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) meetings in the Cook Islands from 1st – 3rd November.

Ms. Julie Laronde, Director General – Nouvelle Caledonie Tourisme, will be accompanying the Minister and will attend the SPTO Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday 1st November. The duo will also attend the inaugural Pacific Sustainable Tourism Leadership Summit (PSTLS) on Wednesday 2nd November and the SPTO Council of Tourism Ministers Meeting on Thursday 3rd November.

As the first opportunity post- pandemic to convene physical regional tourism meetings, SPTO will use the meetings to provide updates and seek guidance and endorsement for key issues from the governing bodies of the organisation.

Moreover, endorsed by the Council of Tourism Ministers in October 2020, the PSTLS is the proposed platform for showcasing sustainable tourism efforts to develop and showcase the Pacific as a global leader in sustainable tourism development. It is envisaged that the PSTLS will complement SPTO’s transformational change by positioning the organisation as a global leader in sustainable tourism; focused on uplifting the consolidated quality assurance of the region and promoting a clean and sustainable regional tourism sector.

Commenting on his attendance Hon. Forrest acknowledged the need to re-engage with other SPTO members, particularly as the Pacific begins to reopen to tourism and strategize for recovery in the medium to long term.

“Following an unprecedented few years, these meetings present an important opportunity to network with other destinations in the Pacific as we all work towards reopening, recovering and reshaping tourism so that it is more responsible, responsive and resilient. I am looking forward to sharing lessons learnt and exploring opportunities for collaboration with SPTO and other members of the organisation, for the benefit of our Pacific tourism industry”, he said.

SPTO Chief Executive Christopher Cocker welcomed New Caledonia’s confirmed attendance noting that Ministerial level attendance is important in ensuring the progression of regional priorities for the industry.

“Engaging with Ministers responsible for tourism is critical as they are able to implement at the national level and cooperate regionally with their counterparts to advocate for Pacific tourism. In the wake of the pandemic, this buy- in is especially important for us and we hope to welcome Ministers from all of our member countries in November”, said Mr. Cocker.