Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 255,092 in the last 365 days.

New Caledonian Contingent Confirmed for Tourism Meetings in the Cook Islands

The Pacific Tourism Organisation welcomes confirmation that Honourable Mickael Forrest, Minister of International Tourism Development of New Caledonia, will lead New Caledonia’s contingent to the upcoming Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) meetings in the Cook Islands from 1st – 3rd November.

Ms. Julie Laronde, Director General – Nouvelle Caledonie Tourisme, will be accompanying the Minister and will attend the SPTO Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday 1st November. The duo will also attend the inaugural Pacific Sustainable Tourism Leadership Summit (PSTLS) on Wednesday 2nd November and the SPTO Council of Tourism Ministers Meeting on Thursday 3rd November.

As the first opportunity post- pandemic to convene physical regional tourism meetings, SPTO will use the meetings to provide updates and seek guidance and endorsement for key issues from the governing bodies of the organisation.

Moreover, endorsed by the Council of Tourism Ministers in October 2020, the PSTLS is the proposed platform for showcasing sustainable tourism efforts to develop and showcase the Pacific as a global leader in sustainable tourism development. It is envisaged that the PSTLS will complement SPTO’s transformational change by positioning the organisation as a global leader in sustainable tourism; focused on uplifting the consolidated quality assurance of the region and promoting a clean and sustainable regional tourism sector.

Commenting on his attendance Hon. Forrest acknowledged the need to re-engage with other SPTO members, particularly as the Pacific begins to reopen to tourism and strategize for recovery in the medium to long term.

“Following an unprecedented few years, these meetings present an important opportunity to network with other destinations in the Pacific as we all work towards reopening, recovering and reshaping tourism so that it is more responsible, responsive and resilient. I am looking forward to sharing lessons learnt and exploring opportunities for collaboration with SPTO and other members of the organisation, for the benefit of our Pacific tourism industry”, he said.

SPTO Chief Executive Christopher Cocker welcomed New Caledonia’s confirmed attendance noting that Ministerial level attendance is important in ensuring the progression of regional priorities for the industry.

“Engaging with Ministers responsible for tourism is critical as they are able to implement at the national level and cooperate regionally with their counterparts to advocate for Pacific tourism. In the wake of the pandemic, this buy- in is especially important for us and we hope to welcome Ministers from all of our member countries in November”, said Mr. Cocker.

You just read:

New Caledonian Contingent Confirmed for Tourism Meetings in the Cook Islands

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.