Home Pacific Tourism Organisation Continues Collaboration with Volunteer Services Abroad

Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) Chief Executive and the wider management team were pleased to meet with Ms. Tamar Porat (Business Development Manager) and Mr. Eci Naisele (In-Country Liaison) of Volunteer Services Abroad (VSA) earlier this week.

Having signed a Memorandum of Agreement with VSA in January, SPTO acknowledges this partnership as an important enabler of collaboration and capacity building for the organisation and its membership.

“The services offered by VSA are invaluable to small regional agencies like SPTO. Securing the services of highly qualified and experienced volunteers will help us to not only fill gaps within the organisation but more importantly to help build the skills and capacity of our staff who can in turn use these skills to benefit our members”.

“Now more than ever collaboration is so important for our industry so as the regionally mandated body for Pacific Tourism, SPTO welcomes all the help that we can get from partners like VSA”, said SPTO CEO, Mr. Christopher Cocker.

SPTO and VSA are currently working together to secure the services of a Grant Writing Mentor and Donor and Development Partner Specialist to begin working with SPTO in early 2023.