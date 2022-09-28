Quixy named “Technology Leader” in SPARK Matrix 2022 for LCAP
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions (QKS) announced today that it has named Quixy a “Technology Leader” in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Low-Code Application Development for Business Developers. Quixy is a leading no-code platform helping businesses in 15+ industry verticals build enterprise-grade applications up to 20X faster without coding.
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions conducted an in-depth analysis of the major low-code application development (LCAD) platform for business developers’ vendors by evaluating their products, market presence, and value proposition. The evaluation is based on primary research with expert interviews, analysis of use cases, and Quadrant’s internal analysis of the overall low-code application development platform market.
As per the report, “Quixy’s LCAD platform offers a multi-tenant cloud solution hosted on AWS or Azure and is also deployable on-premises. Quixy is a complete no-code platform with integrated capabilities such as an app engine, database management, a report builder, and a dashboard builder that enables citizen developers to create complex enterprise-grade applications with integrated automation, decreasing the decreased dependency on IT teams and long development cycle.“
Quixy improved its position in the Spark Matrix from being a “Challenger” in 2021 to now being named a “Technology Leader” in the 2022 report. The key differentiator of Quixy, according to the report, is its ability to offer 100% no-code application building capability along with seamless integrations and multi-platform accessibility options. Quixy’s no-code platform gets an edge over its competitors by being an advanced no-code platform capable to build complex enterprise-grade applications without writing any code vs other restrictive no-code platforms.
“The fact that Quixy has improved its position in the matrix from being a challenger to a technology leader is a testament to the growth we have seen and the success our customers have achieved through our platform.” Vivek Goel, VP Marketing at Quixy. “Our focus has always been on delivering value to our customers, and we believe it is one of the reasons why Quixy has risen to its current position.”, he added. “The ever-evolving technology landscape requires businesses to digitalize business processes and workflows. However, the challenge lies in finding software developers who can build applications. Quixy’s advanced platform enables business users to create enterprise-grade applications without writing code. With drag-and-drop and pick and select functionality, application development becomes quick and easy.“
Earlier this year, Quixy was named in Gartner’s Voice of Customer Report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) for 2nd time in a row and Forrester’s Now Tech Report for General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms. Furthermore, adding yet more feathers to its cap, Quixy bagged the “Emerging Product” of the year award at the 29th edition of the esteemed HYSEA Innovation Summit and Awards 2021 and the IT Excellence Award 2022 from FTCCI for the year 2022.
About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes and build enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster than the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and much more.
About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research.
About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes and build enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster than the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and much more.
About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research.
