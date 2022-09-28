Clutch Recognises OOm As One Of The Top B2B Leaders In Singapore For 2022

Clutch recognises digital marketing agency OOm as a Top B2B Clutch Leaders For 2022 for its Pay Per Click and Search Engine Optimisation services.

This recognition serves as a motivator to continue doing our best and delivering quality services and results in all our digital marketing endeavours.” — Wyvan Xu, the COO and co-founder of OOm.