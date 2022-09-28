Clutch Recognises OOm As One Of The Top B2B Leaders In Singapore For 2022
This recognition serves as a motivator to continue doing our best and delivering quality services and results in all our digital marketing endeavours.”SINGAPORE, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch names digital marketing company OOm as one of the Top B2B Leaders for 2022. As one of the research and development and digital technologies hubs in Asia, Clutch gives spotlight to Singapore's top-performing agencies in the digital industry through the annual Clutch Leader Awards.
— Wyvan Xu, the COO and co-founder of OOm.
Clutch, the leading Washington D.C.-based ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers, recognises OOm as one of Singapore's finest B2B companies, with its pay-per-click and search engine optimisation (SEO) services gaining a five-star rating.
Among the top digital marketing agencies in Singapore, OOm exhibited integrity, diligence, and passion in their service, leading the digital marketing agency to continued success.
OOm is happy to achieve another milestone. OOm Co-Founder and CEO Ian Cheow sees this recognition as a motivation to keep providing high-quality services and solutions to Singaporean and global clients. “We are honoured to be recognised as a Clutch B2B Leader for the second time around. It is an exemplary commendation bestowed upon B2B service providers as a result of Clutch’s Independent research and assessment,” Ian Cheow said in a press release statement.
Wyvan Xu, the COO and co-founder of OOm, is also determined to further showcase OOm's competence and capability in the digital marketing industry locally and globally, especially after the company’s winning streak. In a statement, Wyvan Xu expressed his joy in this another feat, “This recognition serves as a motivator to continue doing our best and delivering quality services and results in all our digital marketing endeavours. Our proudest moments are derived from our clients’ satisfaction and we believe we can overcome any obstacles that may come our way.”
It is not the first time OOm has received a prestigious award from the respected body. In May this year, the said digital marketing company in Singapore was one of the top 100 B2B companies with sustained and fast growth.
In the fastest-growing company category, OOm managed to secure a position after gaining a 100.91% growth rate as a pay-per-click (PPC) service from 2020 to 2021. Moreover, the digital marketing agency in Singapore also clinched a spot in the sustained growth category after recording a 236.79% rating from 2018 to 2021.
In October 2021, OOm was also a proud recipient of the Top B2B Company recognition for its exceptional PPC and SEO management services.
𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀
All B2B companies undergo monthly rigorous assessments in order to qualify for Clutch Leaders. Clutch evaluates pioneering companies based on their industry expertise, which is measured by the following criteria:
• Services offered
• Former clients
• Case studies
• Awards received
• Social media presence
Clutch also rigorously assessed each B2B company's ability to deliver based on their:
• Clutch-verified reviews published to a company's profile and their recency, number, and quality
• Client types a company has worked with;
• The company’s services and their experience providing the services;
• Brand reputation and visibility in the target market(s).
Besides these criteria, B2B companies must also possess a substantial and verifiable presence in their respective locations and have a legitimate and high-quality track record in the industry.
OOm, being one of Singapore's Clutch Leaders for 2022, passed all these criteria, proving its commitment to providing the best products and solutions to clients. This recognition is only attainable through the efforts and hard work of OOm's highly-skilled and exceptional digital marketing team, copywriters, graphic artists and other talent pools in Singapore and abroad.
The proven track record also signifies the consistency of the company's digital marketing services quality. OOm also vows to continue to gain a stronger foundation and foothold in the industry.
Clutch Senior Customer Operations Manager Ariel Smith congratulates all top digital marketing agencies in Singapore that made it list, "The entire Clutch team wishes every one of these leaders continued success in all they seek to achieve. We could not possibly be any prouder!"
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗢𝗢𝗺
Established in 2006 in Singapore, OOm has continued to expand abroad with offices in China, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Starting from SEO, SEM, and Social Media Marketing services, OOm is one of the digital marketing companies that provide a global perspective in the following digital marketing services:
• Search Engine Optimisation
• Google Marketing Solutions
• Social Media Management
• Content Marketing
• Website Development
• Creative Solutions
As an award winning digital marketing agency, OOm bagged eight prestigious awards, including the Overall Local Hero of the Year. OOm is also shortlisted in Marketing Excellence Awards this 2022 for categories Excellence in eCommerce Marketing and Excellence in Search Marketing. For clients who want to grow their business through digital marketing solutions, contact OOm today.
