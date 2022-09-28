Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 29, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams State Housing Authority Risk Pool Associates, Inc.
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Allen Combined Allen County General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Ashland Ashland County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Greenlawn Union Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Ashland County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Airport Authority dba Northeast Ohio Regional Airport
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Brown Brown County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Butler County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Butler County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Carroll Carroll County District Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Champaign Jackson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Village of South Vienna
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Columbiana Fairfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton City of Coshocton Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
City of Coshocton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Crawford Crestline Exempted Village School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga City of Rocky River
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Rocky River Refuse Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Westshore Council of Governments
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Olmsted Falls City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Defiance Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Washington Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Delaware County Transit Board
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Fairfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fairfield County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Fairfield County Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Fayette Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Milledgeville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Franklin Southwestern City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Whitehall Dental Partners, LLP DBA Comfort Dental Whitehall
Whitehall Dental Partners, LLP DBA Comfort Dental Whitehall
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Compliance Examination MED
Horizon Science Academy of Columbus
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Franklin County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Gallia Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Greene Greene County Combined Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Delhi Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
City of North College Hill
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit
Village of Lincoln Heights
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2019		 Financial Audit FFR
Highland Fairfield Local School District
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Trautwein Joint Township Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Visitors Bureau of Highland County
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jefferson Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Knox Eastern Knox County Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Licking Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Licking County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Par Excellence Academy
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Logan Logan County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Lorain Lorain County General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Avon Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Boardman Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Marion Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mercer Village of Chickasaw
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Monroe Monroe County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Morgan Morgan County
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2019		 Financial Audit IPA
Ottawa City of Port Clinton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Ottawa County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Perry Perry County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed Upon Procedures
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Preble Preble County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Blanchard Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Richland Richland County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Richland County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Ross Scioto Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Sandusky Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Joint Solid Waste District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Sandusky County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Sandusky County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Sandusky County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Scioto Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Scioto County Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Scioto County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Seneca Seneca County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Seneca County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Shelby Village of Port Jefferson
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Shelby County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Summit City of Norton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Stow
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Stow Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Summit County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Summit and Medina Workforce Area Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Trumbull Warren City Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
City of Warren
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Braceville Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Newton Falls Exempted Village School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Union Union County Joint Recreation Board
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Warren Warren County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Warren County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Washington Marietta/Belpre Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
City of Marietta
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Washington County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Southeastern Ohio Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Williams Madison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood Wood County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit

