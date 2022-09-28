Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 29, 2022
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|State Housing Authority Risk Pool Associates, Inc.
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Allen
|Combined Allen County General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Ashland
|Ashland County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Greenlawn Union Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Ashland County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Airport Authority dba Northeast Ohio Regional Airport
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Brown
|Brown County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Butler County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Butler County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Carroll
|Carroll County District Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Champaign
|Jackson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Village of South Vienna
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Fairfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton
|City of Coshocton Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|City of Coshocton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Crawford
|Crestline Exempted Village School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of Rocky River
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Rocky River Refuse Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Westshore Council of Governments
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Olmsted Falls City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Defiance
|Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Washington Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Delaware County Transit Board
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Fairfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fairfield County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield County Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Fayette
|Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Milledgeville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Southwestern City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Whitehall Dental Partners, LLP DBA Comfort Dental Whitehall
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Horizon Science Academy of Columbus
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Franklin County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Gallia
|Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Greene
|Greene County Combined Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Delhi Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|City of North College Hill
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|Village of Lincoln Heights
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Highland
|Fairfield Local School District
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Trautwein Joint Township Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Visitors Bureau of Highland County
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jefferson
|Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Eastern Knox County Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Licking
|Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Licking County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Par Excellence Academy
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Logan
|Logan County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Lorain County General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Avon Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Boardman Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mercer
|Village of Chickasaw
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Monroe
|Monroe County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Morgan
|Morgan County
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2019
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ottawa
|City of Port Clinton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Perry
|Perry County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed Upon Procedures
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Preble
|Preble County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Blanchard Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Richland
|Richland County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Richland County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Ross
|Scioto Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Joint Solid Waste District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Sandusky County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Sandusky County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Sandusky County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Scioto County Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Scioto County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Seneca County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Seneca County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Shelby
|Village of Port Jefferson
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Shelby County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|City of Norton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Stow
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Stow Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Summit County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Summit and Medina Workforce Area Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Trumbull
|Warren City Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|City of Warren
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Braceville Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Newton Falls Exempted Village School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Union
|Union County Joint Recreation Board
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Warren
|Warren County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Warren County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Washington
|Marietta/Belpre Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|City of Marietta
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Washington County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Southeastern Ohio Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Williams
|Madison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|Wood County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit