Capital Numbers Felicitated as One of the “Promising Brands of 2022"
Capital Numbers has been felicitated as one of the “Promising Brands of 2022" recognized by the Economic Times for serving and satisfying clients effectively.
The past two-and-a-half years have been challenging for us like other brands. But our hard work, dedication, and determination to offer unmatchable services help us overcome the difficult situation.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Economic Times has felicitated Capital Numbers as one of the “Promising Brands of 2022" at the 5th Edition of "Economic Times Promising Brands 2022".
— Mukul Gupta
ET offers a platform to gain, evolve, learn, adapt, and grow. The platform, via standalone addresses, fireside chats, and roundtable discussions, focused on a deeper understanding of companies' activities to ensure an enjoyable customer experience.
The evening brought together the marketing gurus, brand owners, brand custodians, and best creative leaders from the marketing fraternity to celebrate the Promising Brands and engage in an open knowledge exchange platform to comprehend the subtleties of successful brands.
Capital Numbers is honored to participate in the Economic Times Promising Brands Conclave, held in Mumbai on September 22, and delighted to have this recognition that acknowledges and applauds the brands that have worked hard to provide the most excellent customer service.
While brands find it challenging to survive following the pandemic, Capital Numbers walks the extra mile to stay, thrive, and expand even in the toilsome situation. The company has made it through this period and solved problems smartly, leaving a lasting impression on start-ups and helping them expand.
Also, the Economic Times Most Promising Brands Conclave Coffee Table Book will include Capital Numbers' success stories which outline how the brand has exceeded the customers' expectations in various ways. Besides, it will talk about how the leading brand has won the loyalty of existing customers and the patronage of new ones.
Commenting on the latest achievement, Mr. Mukul Gupta, the CEO of Capital Numbers, said, “It is a matter of pride to have the felicitation. The past two-and-a-half years have been challenging for us like other brands. But our hard work, dedication, and determination to offer unmatchable services help us overcome the difficult situation, press on, pivot, and transform."
Capital Numbers is attempting to improve employee growth and well-being with changing working methods and emerging skill trends. The company is setting the pace for innovation and transformation and has dug deep to strengthen its core capabilities and evolve its services with time. It has created connections with its workforce and engages them in activities to raise their spirits and keep them motivated, which leads to increased efficiency and better productivity.
The company values its clients. So, felicitations like this increase their responsibilities toward the clients. And the company is optimistic about satisfying its clients and growing its business over time.
