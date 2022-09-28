The Natchez Adam’s School District, Mississippi, To Receive, The Bight Star-Agnes Thompson Scholarship Class of 2023

The Princess Karen Chatman Foundation of Ancestry and Global Development

The Princess Karen Chatman Foundation of Ancestry and Global Development and Dr. Artemus Gaye to award an annual scholarship to Natchez High School, Natchez MS.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Princess Karen Chatman Foundation of Ancestry and Global Development, Author Dr. Artemus Gaye, and the Royal Family of Prince Abdulrahman Ibrahim bin Sori to present and award, The Bright Star-Agnes Thompson Scholarship ™ to Natchez High School an annual initiative to encourage careers in the trade fields and to promote entrepreneurship.

The Bight Star-Agnes Thompson Scholarship Fund is dedicated to the enrichment of future leaders and entrepreneurs within the Adam County School District. The Bright Star Fund will allow all students to compete for the Bright Star Scholarship, which can be used to further the students’ life journey if they meet the requirements of application.

The Bright Star Scholarship is not solely based on academics or the pursuit of higher education but is available to students that have and aptitude for trades such as welding, carpentry, cosmetology, and or a pursuit of entrepreneurship. The recipient of the Bright Star Scholarship will be presented with financial support toward achieving their life’s goals and objectives.

To be considered for the Bright Star Scholarship, students at Natchez High School, must be nominated by a faculty member, or a fellow student, be in good standing with the Natchez Highschool, be a graduating senior for that academic year, have verifiable volunteer hours and write a 1000-word essay on the presented subject which will be judge by members of the joint committee. The student who has met all the requirements of the scholarship and essay is considered the winning essay will be awarded the Bright Star-Agnes Thompson scholarship.

The Bright Star Scholarship is currently only available to Natchez High School upcoming graduating class that meet the requirements of The Natchez Adam’s School District, Mississippi, Natchez High School, and the Princess Karen Chatman Foundation of Ancestry and Global Development scholarship committee requirements.

The Bright Star Scholarship was created as a tribute to Agnes Thompson, a fateful member of the Bright Star Baptist Church located at 509 Maple Street, Natchez Mississippi where she was a member until her homecoming. Mrs. Agnes Thompson was an advocate for education and the improvement of the quality of life of all people. Mrs. Agnes Thompson is and was the grandmother of Princess Karen Chatman, who was born in Natchez Mississippi and attended primary and Highschool within the Adams County school district, Natchez Mississippi.

It is these strong connections with the great state of Mississippi and the city of Natchez, that the President and Chief Operating Officer of The Princess Karen Chatman Foundation of Ancestry and Global Development, Karen Chatman and Dr. Artemus Gaye both direct descendant of Prince Abdulrahman Ibrahim bin Sori has teamed with the Natchez Adam’s School District, Mississippi, and the Natchez High school, all of whom are equally committed to each students’ success.

Without the support of the Natchez Adam’s School District, Mississippi, and its’ Board of Trustees, the District Superintendent Mr. Fred Butcher, the Natchez Highschool staff and Principal, Mr. Eric Jackson, the City of Natchez elected officials, volunteers, community leaders, State Officials and Mayor Dan Gibson; this opportunity would not be possible. The Princess Karen Chatman Foundation of Ancestry and Global Development is appreciative for the opportunity to partner with these outstanding agencies and leaders, who are dedicated to the upper mobility of Adam County youths.

The Princess Karen Chatman Foundation of Ancestry and Global Development is a private organization that functions daily as a full-service outreach program, that is dedicated to research and development and to finding cures for incurable diseases throughout the world. Our core structure is dedicated to the morale and welfare of critical humanitarian issues such as clean air, clean water, nutrition, and education.

The Princess Karen Chatman Foundation of Ancestry and Global Development is not affiliated with any political party, organization, or group. However, the Foundation does collaborate with organizations that are aligned with our core values of respect, and dignity of all people.

