KONA EARTH CELEBRATES NATIONAL COFFEE DAY WITH FREE KONA COFFEE
Kona Earth sells single-estate, 100% Kona Coffee micro roasted to perfection and shipped farm direct.
In celebration of National Coffee Day, Kona Earth, is offering FREE SAMPLES of its single-estate, 100% Kona coffee.
Many national coffee chains offer special deals on National Coffee Day. This special offer is our effort to draw attention to this specialty Hawaiian coffee that is grown in the USA"”HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of National Coffee Day, Kona Earth is offering FREE SAMPLES of its single-estate, 100% Kona coffee. Kona Earth owners Steve and Joanie Wynn nurture their coffee from seed to cup, micro-batch roasting their beans on-site and then shipping farm-direct for supreme freshness.
— Joanie Wynn, Kona Earth Co-Owner
As a family-run coffee farm in the heart of Kona’s famed coffee belt, Kona Earth wants to draw attention to authentic, 100% Kona coffee and the family farms that produce it. Joanie explained, “So many national coffee chains offer special deals on National Coffee Day. This special one-day offer is our effort to draw attention to this specialty Hawaiian coffee that is grown in the USA and supports fair wages for farm workers.” Get your free sample while supplies last!
The husband and wife team is also committed to giving back with their “Care In Every Cup” program that donates a percentage of after-tax profits to Big Island-based non-profit organization, Kohala Center. The Kohala Center does important work in the areas of conservation and education, protecting fragile ecosystems including coral reefs and cloud forests essential to the island. They also provide valuable training and job opportunities for young people in the community interested in agriculture to develop the next generation of farmers. So when you enjoy Kona Earth coffee, you can be sure that you're also supporting a good cause.
To take advantage of this offer, visit Kona Earth’s website and select the Single Sample item. (https://konaearth.com/products/kona-earth-single-sample) Explore their collection of single-estate, 100% Kona coffees and choose from Premium, Peaberry, or Classic coffees in a variety of roast profiles. Add it to your cart, then use the code FREE SAMPLE at checkout and just pay a $10 shipping fee. The offer is only good for US customers on National Coffee Day, Thursday, September 29 from midnight Hawaii time. Take advantage of this special deal before it’s gone. Treat yourself to some delicious Kona coffee and celebrate National Coffee Day the Hawaiian way!
Why is Kona Earth coffee special?
Kona Coffee is internationally known and commands some of the highest prices in the world. The Kona Coffee Belt is a tiny strip of land on the western side of the Big Island. Just a few miles wide and about 30 miles long, the area has "Goldilocks" conditions for growing exceptionally fine Arabica coffee. Kona Earth Coffee farm is situated at 2000 ft on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano. The high mountain (mauka) climate allows the coffee trees to grow lush. Cooler temperatures and ample rainfall make for ideal growing conditions. The fruit matures slowly, resulting in coffee beans of remarkable size and quality
Made in the USA
Unlike farm workers in other coffee-producing regions around the world, Kona's coffee farm workers are paid a living wage, so you can feel good knowing that your coffee is fair trade and ethically sourced.
Don't be Fooled
"Kona blends" abound with as little as 10%Kona coffee beans. Look for 100% Kona coffee on the label to get the true taste of paradise.
Joanie Burton Wynn
Kona Earth, LLC
KonaEarthCoffee@gmail.com
Aloha from Kona Earth Coffee Farms