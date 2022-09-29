Submit Release
Mad Catz Announces Sponsorship of Japan’s GyoGun Esports Team

GyoGun and MadCatz partnership

GyoGun and MadCatz

GyoGun team

Mad Catz Global Limited ("Mad Catz") has signed a sponsorship agreement with GyoGun, a major professional gaming team active in a wide range of esports games.

HONG KONG, HK, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mad Catz Global Limited ("Mad Catz"), a global brand specializing in gaming peripherals, has signed a sponsorship agreement with GyoGun, a major professional gaming team active in a wide range of esports games.

Mad Catz will support GyoGun's players by displaying our logo on their team uniforms, providing equipment, and supporting their overseas tournaments.
We will also develop co-branded products and hold events with the aim of attracting new fans.

Welcome back, Mago-san

We are very happy to welcome back the leader of GyoGun, Mago-san. Mago-san had been sponsored by Mad Catz for some time, and we are pleased to partner with him again in continuation of our shared destiny.

His wide-ranging style of play, which has earned him the nickname: “the 2D God" has been well earned across many titles and regions, and his excellent communication skills have attracted many fans beyond fighting games.

In addition to fighting games, GyoGun has professional FPS players and popular streamers. We are very pleased that this agreement will help to develop their audience, and help more fans discover the talent of GyoGun and the quality of Mad Catz peripherals in the growing esports scene.

GyoGun x MadCatz sponsorship announcement

