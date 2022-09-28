Norfield Development Partners Launches New Contact Center Management Platform for State 811 Contact Centers
The talented Norfield team continues to create software that advances the industry forward. The LOGiX Platform is a shining example of how they listen to customers and then deliver on that feedback.”USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norfield Development Partners (Norfield), a US-based software and technology provider that has delivered innovative solutions for the damage prevention industry for more than 40 years, today introduced its next generation SaaS product called CENTER LOGiX™ as part of the LOGiX™ suite. CENTER LOGiX is a robust and feature rich Contact Center Management (CCM) system that provides the operational backbone for 811 contact centers.
— Mark Frost, Executive Director of JULIE Inc.
“The primary purpose of 811 contact centers is to keep people safe through damage prevention communication,” said Louis Panzer, Executive Director of North Carolina 811. “It is critical that the services we provide our members continue to evolve in order to stay at the forefront of the safety industry. Partnerships that support 811 Centers with cutting edge technology are key to our success. We are thrilled that our long-time partner, Norfield, continues to be a thought leader, helping solve our industry’s biggest challenges today and into the future with the LOGiX Platform. The holistic design of the newly launched CENTER LOGiX that allows seamless management of NC811’s primary day to day management functions is exactly what the industry has been waiting for. It delivers excellent value to our members while keeping our communities safe.”
As an added benefit, GEO LOGiX, the latest in GIS and mapping technology, is completely integrated with CENTER LOGiX offering the most fully customizable 811 contact center operation management solution in the industry.
“The launch of our Contact Center Management (CCM) platform is an exciting leap forward for the damage prevention industry delivering a robust suite of integrated applications that contact centers will use to collect, store, manage, produce and interpret data related to 811 center activities,” said Chris LeBlanc President & CEO of Norfield. “CENTER LOGiX at its core is so much more than a traditional ticketing system you find available in the market today. The platform is focused on both the 811 Center and its members providing a seamless technological ecosystem for the flow of information across center functions while managing connections to outside stakeholders.”
“Norfield is an institution in the damage prevention industry and well-known for developing the core technology for ticket management software for 811 centers over 40 years ago,” said Mark Frost, Executive Director of JULIE Inc., 811 contact center for Illinois. “The talented team at Norfield continues to create and enhance software that advances the industry forward. The LOGiX Platform is a shining example of how well they listen to their customers and then deliver on that feedback.”
CENTER LOGiX customizes data captured, provides accurate and advanced mapping tools, built-in notifications logic, and integration with mobile devices and digital applications.
Key features include:
1. Ticket creation and management
2. Member identification, notifications, and ticket delivery
3. GIS management
4. Self-service member management
5. Excavator notifications and ticket confirmations
6. Role-based 811 center metrics
7. Learning management systems
8. Risk Management using Continuous Intelligence
9. Critical event and incident management
Norfield’s CENTER LOGiX offers unrivaled next-generation technology with advanced and accurate mapping features to keep our communities safe now and into the future.
About Norfield Development Partners:
Norfield Development Partner is a US based software and technology provider that has delivered innovative solutions for the damage prevention industry for more than 40 years. Our deep industry experience, thorough understanding of market dynamics, and commitment to technological advancement continues to keep Norfield at the forefront of the industry. Our customers range from Infrastructure, Government, Construction, Excavation, Utility and 811 Contact Centers. They span across the country and are among the most respected state notification centers within the US. Norfield’s software processes more than tens of millions of notification requests annually. Most importantly, Norfield has the longest industry track record of keeping people safe. For more information about Norfield, please visit norfielddp.com.
April Mitchell
Norfield Development Partners
email us here
The Norfield Story