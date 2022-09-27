FDLE preparing for Hurricane Ian

September 20229/26/22FDLE agents are staffing the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) coordinating with all Florida law enforcement partners assessing their needs ahead of the storm.

The agency is working closely with the Division of Emergency Management as well as county EOCs in advance of Hurricane Ian.



9/27/22

In advance of Hurricane Ian, FDLE regional support and logistics teams throughout the state are preparing to deploy personnel and equipment for a ready response to the aftermath of the storm. FDLE has started pre-staging equipment and mobile command posts at strategic locations. Teams with chainsaws, tarps and other supplies are assembling.



