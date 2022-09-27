Submit Release
This Caper is Motivated to Break World Record and Raise Support for Atlantic Canada

Extreme EHCOnomics goes to extreme measures to tackle extreme goal

The Cape Breton community had my back, now it is time for me to do whatever I can to give back to Cape Breton.”
— Edward Henry
TORONTO, CANADA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme is what it takes for people to take notice. That is why the 1st episode of Edward Henry’s podcast Extreme EHCOnomics on October 26, 2022, starting at 6:00 AM EST. is going extreme when we attempt to break the world record for the longest continuous live video podcast for 36 hours, and the audio podcast of 53 hours to fundraise for communities in Atlantic Canada that have been affected by the aftermath Hurricane Fiona.

Edward Henry who lives in Oshawa Ontario and operates Edward Henry Company and EHCOnomics Inc. from Whitby Ontario is from Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia. This is all about giving back and doing what we can like so many good people have already started to do. The difference is that many of those people are at ground zero doing the real work says “Edward”.

Extreme EHCOnomics will cover a variety of sales, marketing, and motivational topics. This 1st episode will stay on its core subject matter, but we will be highlighting some amazing community champions that are doing some amazing things to help one of the hardest working, honest, and proud people in the world says “Edward”. We will be relying on several expert guests, and community leaders to bring this event together.

An initial goal is to raise $250,000, but we are motivated to move far past that goal for an important cause. Edward Henry Company has teamed up with Non-Profit Groups ComeUnity Outreach of Durham and ABLE United to help with the event. Robina Brah from ComeUnity has been appointed to administer the funds raised and donate to the appropriate communities throughout Atlantic Canada that have been affected.

For more information about Extreme EHCOnomics, registration, donations and contributions, email info@edwardhenry.com or info@ableunited.org

See GoFundMe link and video from Edward Henry below.

Edward David Henry
Edward Henry Company Ehco Ltd
+1 647-725-7575
email us here

Edward Henry is asking for your help

