Traffic Advisory for October 1 and October 2, 2022

Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Annual Jimmy Fund Walk – Sunday, October 2, 2022

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” signs on the following streets:

  • Boylston StreetBoth sides, from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street
  • Blagden StreetBoth sides, from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street
  • Brookline AvenueNorthwest side (even side), from Deaconess Road heading towards Francis Street including the loading zone and the first four metered spaces
  • Clarendon StreetBoth sides, from Boylston Street to Saint James Avenue
  • Trinity PlaceBoth sides, from Stuart Street to Saint James Avenue
  • Saint James AvenueBoth sides, from Berkeley Street to Dartmouth Street
  • Cleveland Circle, Chestnut Hill AvenueCassidy Playground Parking Area – all of the metered areas
Roslindale Parade – Sunday, October 2, 2022

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” signs on the following streets:

Staging Area

  • Cummins HighwayNorth side (even side), from Lindall Street to Washington Street
  • Murray Hill Road, South side (odd side), from Florence Street to Washington Street
  • Firth Road, South side (odd side), from Florence Street to Washington Street
  • Bexley Road, South side (odd side), from Washington Street to Florence Street
  • Washington Street Both sides, from Stellman Avenue to Cummins Highway
  • South StreetBoth sides, from Washington Street to Belgrade Avenue
  • Belgrade AvenueBoth sides, from South Street to Roberts Street
  • Basile StreetBoth sides, from Washington Street to Lindall Street
  • Robert StreetBoth sides, from South Street to Belgrade Avenue
  • Walter StreetBoth sides, from South Street to Symmes Street/Knoll Street and South side (odd side), from Knoll Street to Primrose Street
  • South Walter StreetBoth sides, from Robert Street to South Fairview Street

Parade Route

  • Belgrade AvenueBoth sides, from Roberts Street to West Roxbury Parkway
  • West Roxbury ParkwayBoth sides, from Belgrade Avenue to Msgr. Finn Circle
  • Msgr. Finn CircleBoth sides, from West Roxbury Parkway to South Street
  • Centre StreetBoth sides, from Msgr. Finn circle to South Street
  • South StreetBoth sides, from Centre Street to Walter Street

