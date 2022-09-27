Traffic Advisory for October 1 and October 2, 2022

Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Annual Jimmy Fund Walk – Sunday, October 2, 2022

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” signs on the following streets:

Boylston Street , Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street

, Blagden Street , Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

, Brookline Avenue , Northwest side (even side), from Deaconess Road heading towards Francis Street including the loading zone and the first four metered spaces

, Clarendon Street , Both sides, from Boylston Street to Saint James Avenue

, Trinity Place , Both sides, from Stuart Street to Saint James Avenue

, Saint James Avenue , Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Dartmouth Street

, Cleveland Circle, Chestnut Hill Avenue , Cassidy Playground Parking Area – all of the metered areas

Roslindale Parade – Sunday, October 2, 2022

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” signs on the following streets:

Staging Area

Cummins Highway , North side (even side), from Lindall Street to Washington Street

, Murray Hill Road, South side (odd side), from Florence Street to Washington Street

Firth Road, South side (odd side), from Florence Street to Washington Street

Bexley Road, South side (odd side), from Washington Street to Florence Street

Washington Street Both sides, from Stellman Avenue to Cummins Highway

South Street , Both sides, from Washington Street to Belgrade Avenue

, Belgrade Avenue , Both sides, from South Street to Roberts Street

, Basile Street , Both sides, from Washington Street to Lindall Street

, Robert Street , Both sides, from South Street to Belgrade Avenue

, Walter Street , Both sides, from South Street to Symmes Street/Knoll Street and South side (odd side), from Knoll Street to Primrose Street

, and South Walter Street , Both sides, from Robert Street to South Fairview Street

Parade Route