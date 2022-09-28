Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Transforms Bar Bites Menu with Flavor Forward Shareable Plates

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill's steakhouse meatballs is one of six new shareable plates for 2-3 to enjoy at the restaurant's award-winning FIREBAR or on the Patio. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com Crispy Pork Belly Street Tacos, one of a variety of new Shared Plates on Firebirds Wood Fired Grill's Bar Bites menu. Each shareable plate serves 2-3. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com

Firebirds brings the heat and a dash of cozy to its patio and FIREBAR with new medley of shared plates that serve 2-3

From crispy pork belly street tacos to shaved prime rib sliders and tender steakhouse meatballs, our six new small plates are made to be shared and savored.” — Steve Sturm, SVP Corporate Chef, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is stirring up a lot more than cocktails for its bar and patio guests. The restaurant’s Bar Bites menu has expanded to feature six new Shared Plates that burst with trending flavors and are generously portioned for 2-3 to enjoy.

“From crispy pork belly street tacos to shaved prime rib sliders and tender steakhouse meatballs, our small plates are made to be shared and savored,” said Senior Vice President Corporate Chef Steve Sturm.

Known for its scratch kitchen, inviting atmosphere and bold flavors, Firebirds’ new Shared Plates include (prices may vary based on location):

• Steakhouse Meatballs – Generously portioned, tender meatballs made with freshly ground steak in a creamy, smoked tomato sauce with garlic, onion, parsley, basil, and oregano and served with grilled focaccia $12.50

• Bourbon-Glazed Pork Belly – Crispy, smoked pork belly tossed with a cherry bourbon glaze made with onions, ginger, brown sugar, bourbon, port wine and cherry puree, served with ember-loaded corn $9.50

• Prime Rib Sliders – Three shaved prime rib sliders topped with housemade horseradish sauce and crispy onions, served on toasted brioche $14.50

• Crispy Pork Belly Street Tacos – Two crispy pork belly tacos topped with Buffalo-BBQ sauce, avocado-lime slaw, and charred corn salsa $9.50

• Avocado Toast Salad – Toasted focaccia with smashed avocados, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, feta, and avocado-lime vinaigrette $9.50

• Roasted Garlic Parmesan Fries – Served with fresh parmesan, garlic, and Thyme butter $9.50

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill’s FIREBAR® offers an impressive array of seasonal cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after-dinner drinks, Firebirds’ private label wine, hand crafted mocktails and more. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, and happy hour in the FIREBAR® and on the Patio every Monday through Friday from 4PM – 7PM. Hours may vary based on location.

Visit FirebirdsRestaurants.com to make a reservation, order ToGo online, or register to become a member of Firebirds' Inner Circle and be the first to hear about upcoming events, promotions, new menu items and exclusive offers.

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a polished casual American restaurant and steakhouse, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored menu in a stylish, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak, or pecan wood on Firebirds' exposed wood-fired grill. Complementing its inviting dining room, a patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR® are additional gathering spaces inside the restaurant. Firebirds has been named one of ten 'Breakout Brands' by Nation's Restaurant News, and the 2022 Diners' Choice Winner awarded by OpenTable. Firebirds supports sustainability efforts and partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, with nearly $3 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh-squeezed lemonade.