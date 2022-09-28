CanAm’s Global Investment Sales Leader to be Featured Speaker at Upcoming International Residency & Citizenship Events

CanAm Enterprises, a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator

DUBAI, UAE, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanAm Enterprises (“CanAm"), a full-service financial firm sponsoring EB-5 immigration-linked investment funds, is pleased to announce that the Vice President of CanAm’s affiliate Broker-Dealer, Nick Buonagurio, will be a featured expert panelist at two upcoming events in the Middle East that showcase the workings and benefits of the U.S. EB-5 immigration by investment visa program. In addition to his panel appearances, Mr. Buonagurio and CamAm local office representatives are scheduling meetings to meet with clients and other interested investors while visiting the region.

The panel discussion, “Understanding the EB-5 Process: Q&A With EB-5 Experts,” is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5, for guests of the PHD Chamber of Commerce Dinner at the Shangri La Dubai, which is from 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm, and on Saturday, October 8, 11:30 am, at the International Residency & Citizenship by Investment Expo, Conrad Etihad Towers, West Corniche, Abu Dhabi. Panelists will provide an overview and updates of the EB-5 visa program, and Mr. Buonagurio will offer key insights on the offerings that CanAm is bringing to the EB-5 marketplace and discuss the mechanics of concurrent visa filing.

“CanAm Enterprises is delighted that the new era of the EB-5 program is underway, ushered in by reforms that add greater transparency and improved safeguards to better protect immigrant investors,” Buonagurio said. “CanAm meets with investors -- where they are -- so we can bring information, answer questions and help them decide whether this unique route to U.S. immigration is right for them,” he said, noting that CanAm also operates and staffs branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Mumbai, Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore. “For the last 35 years, CanAm has helped more 6,000 investor families achieve their goals, and we’re proud of the trust we have built with our track record of success.”

Attendees for either event are invited to meet with Mr. Buonagurio and Goldi Chawla -- CanAm’s Head of India and the Middle East -- while in the region from September 28 to October 10. They will be available to meet in India September 28 – 30 (Delhi) and October 1 – 4 (Mumbai), in Dubai on October 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10, and in Abu Dhabi on October 7 and 8. Click here for more information and to book an appointment.

About CanAm Enterprises

With 35 years of experience sourcing, underwriting and promoting immigration-linked investments in the United States and Canada, CanAm has a long and established track record, and a reputation of credibility and trust. CanAm has financed more than 60 projects and raised more than $3 billion of EB-5 capital. To date, more than $2.15 billion of EB-5 capital from more than 4,300 investor-families has been repaid by CanAm sponsored Regional Center Partnerships. CanAm exclusively operates seven USCIS-designated regional centers that are located in the City of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the metropolitan regions of New York and New Jersey, and the states of California, Hawaii, Florida, and Texas. For more information, please visit www.canamenterprises.com.

