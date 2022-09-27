Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for August 2022

MACAU, September 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 120 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in August 2022, an increase of 5 year-on-year; number of available guest rooms rose by 4.1% year-on-year to 37,000. Data on hotel establishments designated for medical observation and self-health monitoring were excluded in the compilation of the results. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in August dropped by 2.0 percentage points year-on-year to 36.4%, with the rates for 3-star hotels and 4-star hotels decreasing by 12.2 percentage points and 6.4 percentage points respectively.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in August declined by 10.4% year-on-year to 390,000; Mainland guests (263,000) and local guests (104,000) fell by 11.4% and 5.0% respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests remained stable at 1.8 nights.

In the first eight months of 2022, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments decreased by 12.9 percentage points year-on-year to 37.6%. The number of guests went down by 26.5% year-on-year to 3,313,000, whereas their average length of stay increased by 0.1 night to 1.9 nights.

In August, visitors joining local tours grew by 46.6% to 2,600 year-on-year; number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services (booking for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies declined by 52.5% to 2,800. In the first eight months of 2022, number of local tour visitors decreased by 40.0% year-on-year to 20,000, while that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies plunged by 81.0% to 24,000.