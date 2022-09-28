TARGETED CARE MANAGEMENT LAUNCHES THROUGH BCCS

Targeted Care Management and Peer Support Services Program (TCM/PSS) BCCS

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandywine Counseling and Community Services (BCCS) is happy to announce the launch of its new Targeted Care Management and Peer Support Services Program (TCM/PSS), designed to assist the most vulnerable in our community who have limited access to the services they need to flourish and succeed.

This new program, offered throughout Delaware, provides a variety of care management services to individuals with behavioral health conditions who need assistance with advocacy, mentoring, connecting with providers and treatments, qualifying for other public or community-based programs, and accessing other types of support that they don’t receive from their primary behavioral health providers.

The program began accepting outside referrals on Aug. 15.

A HELPING HAND

“What this program does is provide a safety net for those who don’t have one or possibly have never had one,” said Dr. Lynn Morrison, CEO of BCCS. “Rather than just discharging someone from the emergency room or releasing them from jail and hoping they do okay, this program offers them immediate mental health and substance abuse support. In addition, TCM/PSS helps set these individuals up with other services they might need to help them succeed – Medicaid, SNAP or disability insurance, among them.”

The program is made possible through a contract with Delaware’s Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) and the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health (DSAMH).

Services are targeted to individuals over the age of 18 who are experiencing severe and persistent mental illness (SPMI), severe mental illness (SMI) or co-occurring mental health disorders and substance use disorders (SUD) and whose care isn’t being managed by another behavioral health provider.

AN ARRAY OF SERVICES

As part of the TCM/PSS program, Care Managers and Peer Support Specialists will provide:

• Rapid engagement of individuals coming to BCCS from an emergency department and/or other institutional settings such as psychiatric hospitals, homeless shelters, incarceration, etc.

• Quick assessment of the individuals’ immediate holistic needs and assistance with meeting them, including any health-related social needs, such as transportation and employment

• Referrals and active linkages and facilitation to the appropriate clinical and community-based resources, and follow up, including but not limited to:

o Creation of a person-centered individualized care plan.

o Engagement of the individual in development of goals

• Statewide Peer support services including:

o Active mentorship, advocacy, and assistance with developing and meeting individual care plan goals

“Early intervention for those coming out of challenging situations is crucial to helping these individuals manage mental health or substance abuse issues,” said Adar Wells, director of treatment for BCCS. “The sooner we can offer them treatment, counseling and support for things like housing and job training, the better off they’ll be.”

ABOUT BCCS

Since 1985, BCCS has been providing the best possible treatment and comprehensive, evidence-based services to Delaware. We are committed to the behavioral health of Delawareans, every step of the way. Our statewide programs provide holistic care to individuals and their families, and focus not just on treatment, but on personal growth and building a beautiful, meaningful life.

We emphasize holistic care to individuals and their families living with addiction, mental health, and HIV-related challenges. With four locations and mobile outreach centers serving over 6,500 clients, we are Delaware’s largest provider of behavioral health services. We have the programs and services necessary to support your unique needs on your road to recovery.